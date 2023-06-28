RPH's AW Small and Medium VAULT® Achieve Miami-Dade County Notice of Acceptance (NOA) for High Velocity Hurricane Zones
EINPresswire.com/ -- RPH, a leading manufacturer of building envelope solutions with expertise in roof and wall penetration protection and safe room/storm shelter products, is proud to announce that it has received Miami-Dade County Notice of Acceptance (Miami-Dade NOA #22-0809.05 ) for its standard AW Small VAULT® and AW Medium VAULT®. This recognition highlights the exceptional ability of the VAULT® to meet the strictest wind standards, making it an ideal choice for areas experiencing High Velocity Hurricane Zones (HVHZ).
The Miami-Dade County NOA is a rigorous approval process that evaluates products and services to ensure that they comply with the Florida Building Code, which is one of the most stringent building codes in the country. As a result, the Florida NOA is widely recognized as a mark of quality and safety in the building industry.
"Achieving Florida NOA status is a significant milestone for our company, and it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality building envelope products to the Florida market,” said Steve Mechler, RPH President. We believe that by meeting the strict standards set by the Florida Building Commission, we are providing our customers with a superior, code compliant product that delivers on performance, durability, and safety."
The VAULT® offers a versatile solution for securing multiple penetrations on roofs and walls. Designed with ICC and FEMA code-compliant specifications, as well as SRI LEED requirements, the VAULT® provides a reliable and efficient pathway for various types of equipment and is third-party tested for superior performance and durability. Architects, engineers, contractors, and facility managers continue to specify the VAULT® on data centers, mission critical facilities, K-12 schools, healthcare facilities, and other commercial buildings.
"Our product development and engineering teams are dedicated to providing our customers with the highest quality and most reliable systems on the market," said Jay Barbieri, Vice President at RPH. "We take great pride in designing and supporting systems that not only meet but exceed testing standards. The Florida Building Commission's NOA program is essential to ensuring the safety and integrity of the built environment in Florida, and we are incredibly proud to have achieved this recognition.”
RPH plans to undergo additional testing with Miami-Dade for NOA approval that will cover all standard products in the VAULT® line.
For more information about RPH and our products and services, please visit our website at RPHproducts.com.
Sheri Pettoni
