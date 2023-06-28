Marilyn Wassmann Shares the Vibrant World of Art and Nature in "Visiting an Artist's Garden”
An immersive coloring book showcasing the beauty of flowers.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist Marilyn Wassmann creates her latest masterpiece, "Visiting an Artist’s Garden." Recently published as of March 2023, this enchanting coloring book invites art enthusiasts of all ages to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of flowers through intricate black and white drawings based on Marilyn's stunning artwork.
With four degrees under her belt, including art history, library science, and studio art, Marilyn brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her creative endeavors. Retired from a career at the Library of Congress, Marilyn has previously illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group. In 2010, she authored the beloved children's book "What the Wind Blew In" and she has published two other titles, "Pen Scratching Poets" and "The Opossum and the Cats”—all with the help of her husband, Paul.
"Visiting an Artist’s Garden" takes readers on a visual journey through Marilyn's extensive collection of flower artwork. Inspired by photographs taken by Marilyn and Paul, the book showcases a breathtaking array of watercolor and oil paintings. Each illustration is accompanied by additional black and white drawings, allowing readers to unleash their creativity and personalize the pages with their own vibrant hues.
A testament to the beauty of nature and the transformative power of art, "Visiting an Artist’s Garden" promises to captivate readers, young and old, with its intricate designs and vivid imagery, available on Amazon and other major online platforms.
Get to know more about Marilyn Wassmann and her lifelong passion for art through her website at https://marilynwassmann.com/
