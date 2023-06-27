Roy Abrams Launches Crescendom, AI Powered Commercial Real Estate Business Network, At Red Connect Event
700 real-estate professionals from the NY Metropolitan region gathered to gain valuable insights into the future of a new digital platform.
Crescendom is a platform that aggregates professionals, vendors and critical market data with all the tools for networking, prospecting, sourcing, brand development, and influence.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RED CONNECT, the premiere real estate networking event dedicated to connecting, supporting, and promoting individuals and businesses in the real estate industry, held a major launch event for Crescendom on June 15, 2023, at the Dream Hotel PHD in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.
The perfect spring evening brought together over 700 of the top real estate professionals in the New York Metropolitan region to hear valuable insights into the future of an exciting commercial real estate platform. Roy Abrams, founder and executive chairman of Crescendom, presented a revolutionary AI powered business network for commercial real estate professionals. Roy has previously built two technology companies and completed over fifty projects worldwide with a total value of over $5 billion. Crescendom brings a totally new approach to the commercial real estate universe.
“Crescendom (www.crescendom.com) is a platform that aggregates professionals, vendors and critical market data with all the tools for networking, prospecting, sourcing, brand development, and influence,” said Mr. Abrams.
Bob Knakal of JLL served as the interviewer for the evening. Bob was the former Chairman and co-founder of Massey Knakal Realty Services, and joined JLL in September 2018, as Senior Managing Director and Head of the New York Private Capital Group.
