Censinet and Pointcore Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity Across Providers’ Health IT, Supply Chain, Medical Devices
Censinet RiskOpsTM Integrated Into Pointcore’s Suite of Consulting and Managed Services to Help Providers Manage and Mitigate Third-Party Cyber Risk
Pointcore’s partnership with Censinet brings a unique, high-impact cybersecurity solution to our customers as they seek to reduce their risk as they face increasingly malicious cyber threats,”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, and Pointcore, a leading healthcare consulting, and managed services company, today announced a strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecurity across Pointcore’s customer base and help provider organizations more efficiently and effectively manage and mitigate cyber risk. Censinet’s flagship offering, Censinet RiskOpsTM, is now available as part of Pointcore’s broad suite of consulting and managed services, which include technology, healthcare technology management, supply chain, construction, and business services.
— Eric Webb, Vice President and Administrative Officer at Pointcore
“Pointcore’s partnership with Censinet brings a unique, high-impact cybersecurity solution to our customers as they seek to reduce their risk as they face increasingly malicious cyber threats,” said Eric Webb, Vice President and Administrative Officer at Pointcore. “From the systems that power healthcare such as EHR, to supply chain to medical devices, cybersecurity is now a critical pillar of care delivery and this partnership helps us further deliver exceptional services and value to our customers.”
Censinet RiskOps is the industry’s first and only multi-sided, collaborative risk network spanning hundreds of provider facilities and over 35,000 vendors, products, and suppliers. With purpose-built automated workflows, RiskOps enables continuous third-party risk mitigation across the full contract lifecycle and reduces third-party risk assessment completion time down to less than 10 days – the industry’s fastest solution. In addition to supporting risk assessments for Health IT vendors and products, RiskOps provides curated questionnaires and dedicated assessment automation for both Supply Chain and Medical Devices, delivering comprehensive risk coverage for all sources of cyber risk across Pointcore’s customer base.
Non-technical suppliers are just as critical to care operations as technical products, yet often outnumber Health IT products and services by more than 10x at a typical health system. According to the FBI, the healthcare supply chain is more frequently targeted by bad actors due to the large number of participants and limited cybersecurity infrastructure. RiskOps provides complete supply chain visibility and cyber risk mitigation capabilities, including:
● Financial and corporate structure to ascertain solvency and viability
● Privacy and access to PHI, PII, and PCI along with usage rights and protections
● Physical security controls if gaining entry to on-site protected areas
● Utilization of subcontractors and the processes used to manage them
● Use of international vendors, how they’re managed, and offshoring of data
● Legal requirements and any litigation risk that may disrupt goods and services
● Operational processes such as uptime, availability, and resiliency to ensure continuity
“We’re delighted to partner with Pointcore and leverage their unique set of services offerings to bring greater cyber maturity to their provider customers,” said Cormac Miller, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Censinet. “Across Pointcore’s footprint, Censinet enables IT, Security, BioMed and Supply Chain leaders to make significant progress on reducing third-party risk, and drive greater overall supply chain continuity and resiliency to protect patient safety from advanced cyber threats.”
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
About Pointcore
Pointcore serves the healthcare industry through proven excellence in key services that enable patient care including technology services (application, IT, network and cybersecurity), healthcare technology management (HTM or biomedical equipment services), supply chain, and construction. As an extension of OSF HealthCare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare organizations, Pointcore leverages decades of experience serving hospitals and clinics of all sizes to extend resources, share cost and utilize common infrastructure with external clients, all to the benefit of patients.
Briana McGann
Censinet
+1 781-328-4118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn