Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia is expanding

UZBEKISTAN, June 26 - Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, held videoconference talks with Khalid al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The sides discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in investment, trade and economic areas.

The current state of and the prospects for the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, medicine, infrastructure and tourism were considered.

It is worth noting that with the support of the Saudi Development Fund, an agreement was reached on the implementation of a number of significant programs in the fields of energy, healthcare, education, water supply, agriculture and infrastructure development.

During the conversation, special attention was paid to promising projects in the development of “green” hydrogen in our country.

As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached to accelerate the implementation of the investment projects initiated and further intensify cooperation in the preparation of new ones.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan