Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Moore v. Harper

For Immediate Release:
Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed
919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement after the Supreme Court issued an opinion on Moore v. Harper.

“Today, the people won. In Moore v. Harper, the Supreme Court rejected the radical independent state legislature theory and reaffirmed the most central principle of our democracy: that the people, not politicians, have political power. State legislators cannot violate the will of the people as expressed in their constitutions and interpreted by their supreme courts.

“But we still have our work cut out for us here in North Carolina because of what our state Supreme Court recently did. Our Republican justices surrendered political power to the out-of-control gerrymandered Republican supermajority in the General Assembly. We know that our future legislative districts will be distorted by partisan gerrymandering. But I believe that motivated voters can defeat a bad gerrymander, and we’ll be ready for the fight ahead to win back power for the people.

“I also want to acknowledge the hard work of the lawyers at the Department of Justice to fight and win a case so central to our democratic freedoms. My General Counsel Sarah Boyce and Solicitor General Ryan Park are devoted to defending our constitution and the voters, and they and their team did incredible work in this case.”

###

