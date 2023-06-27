We Feed Washington Grant Applications Open

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is offering $35 million in grants to support organizations and businesses in their mission to feed hungry Washingtonians across the state with high-quality, culturally responsive food. WSDA aims to support diverse hunger relief projects that increase access to emergency food for any Washingtonian in need while also improving the economic viability of Washington's farm and food businesses.

Applications are now open for We Feed Washington grants and are due by 8 a.m. PST on July 17, 2023.

The Washington State Legislature has directed state funds to facilitate the procurement and distribution of emergency food across Washington state to hunger relief organizations, including organizations that serve Black, indigenous, people of color (BIPOC) and other socially disadvantaged communities. This funding is part of the state’s coordinated response to increased food insecurity resulting from the COVID-19 crisis and recovery period.

The grant is available to businesses and nonprofit organizations that have existing relationships in the hunger relief sector. This can include food businesses such as distributors, aggregators, food banks, meal programs, and other unique organizations meeting the needs of their communities.

Grant amounts range from $250,000 to $1,000,000, with the smallest grant possible being $100,000. Grant awards will be based on the proposed project’s alignment with the purpose of the grant and achievability within the grant period. Grant funds can be used for costs related to procuring and distributing food to hungry people as well as allowable administrative costs.

For complete details on the grant guidelines and to apply, please visit https://agr.wa.gov/about-wsda/we-feed-wa/we-feed-wa-grant or email wefeedwa@agr.wa.gov. The grant program is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative, ensuring safe, nutritious food is effectively produced and distributed throughout Washington.

