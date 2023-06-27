Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,688 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,989 in the last 365 days.

Justice Kelli Evans: Compassion and Grace Under Pressure

The governor has shown great foresight in naming Kelli to the court, choosing a jurist whose background, experience, and sensibilities will bring invaluable compassion, intellect, and patience to the state’s highest court. In becoming the newest justice, Kelli brings a lifetime of experience, superior achievement, and dedication to fairness and access to justice. She brings these vital judicial attributes to a platform where those values could not be more important. We applaud both the governor and the new justice.

You just read:

Justice Kelli Evans: Compassion and Grace Under Pressure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more