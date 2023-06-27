Justice Kelli Evans: Compassion and Grace Under Pressure

The governor has shown great foresight in naming Kelli to the court, choosing a jurist whose background, experience, and sensibilities will bring invaluable compassion, intellect, and patience to the state’s highest court. In becoming the newest justice, Kelli brings a lifetime of experience, superior achievement, and dedication to fairness and access to justice. She brings these vital judicial attributes to a platform where those values could not be more important. We applaud both the governor and the new justice.