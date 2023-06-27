Scolding the Legislature for lack of clarity, [CA] Supreme Court rules statute can retroactively reduce probation without negating plea deal

In People v. Prudholme, the Supreme Court today holds that legislation reducing maximum probation terms applies retroactively and, when so applied, doesn’t jeopardize a plea agreement reached under the harsher superseded law. Everyone is on the same page on the retroactivity issue — the defendant, the Attorney General, and the court’s unanimous opinion by Justice Carol Corrigan. The parties’ dispute is about whether a prosecutor or trial court can opt to void a plea deal that included a probationary term that is now longer than permitted. It’s not an easily resolved issue, because the Legislature didn’t specify an answer.