Realty World® Expands Franchise Network: MOBI® & Boutique Offices
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Realty World®, a global brand leader in real estate for over 50 years with about 500 offices worldwide, is announcing the expansion of Flex franchise models, MOBI® and Boutique offices, in conjunction with the established classic, full-service franchises, as integral parts of the global expansion of Realty World®.
Lisa Gerdes, Chief Operating Officer of Realty World®, is pleased to announce the expansion of mobile franchises, including the new Boutique business models across North America and the world. “We want to create a business environment where agents and brokers can start their own business with an initial franchise fee as low as $2,500.”
“We are offering a new model to empower all the offices and companies, so that they can compete across North America, starting at $3,500 as the franchise cost.” Gerdes adds.
All the exciting models offer a special franchise opportunity, as Realty World® proudly provides its members growth and sustainability locally, nationally, and globally. Realty World® members receive access to an ongoing arsenal of intellectual and technological resources of marketing, cutting-edge systems, proprietary technology, and educational programs for training, recruitment, and retention.
Realty World® members enjoy ongoing support, and world-class training to run their businesses, along with the continuous, reccurring revenue from the wealth-building and wealth-sharing programs to earn residual LifeTime Income™.
With the new approach, new members at Realty World® can offer numerous new jobs across America and across the world. “These are the most exciting, forward-looking times for all of us at Realty World® since the inception of the organization. All Realty World® members throughout the world will automatically be part of our residual LifeTime Income™ Program. We proudly support our members with wealth-building and wealth-sharing programs, also with buyers and sellers. Give us a call and we’re on our way” said Gerdes.
MOBI® and Boutique offices retain 100% of commission and are a game changer in the real estate industry. This Flex program empowers all the members in North America, offers members additional channels of income, and creates an equal opportunity to compete against anyone in the world. The Realty World® fee-capped model saves a substantial amount of operational and business fees, with lowered costs and increased margins.
Realty World® is also opening the opportunity to every manager, broker, and agent to find out how they can make money locally, nationally, and globally, and receive residual LifeTime Income™ by simply referring their friends, colleagues, and family.
For complimentary franchise consultations, contact Lisa Gerdes today at Corporate@RealtyWorldHQ.com or 800-685-4984. Make an appointment for the earliest discovery day and find out how to make money with Realty World® today! For more information, visit www.RealtyWorld.com.
Realty World
+1 800-685-4984
Corporate@RealtyWorldHQ.com