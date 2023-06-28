Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 463,425 in the last 365 days.

Dusty Cars, a Leading Classic Porsche Buyer and Porsche Appraisal Service, Announces Recent Classic Porsche Sales

Dusty Cars is a top-rated buyer of classic vehicles in California, including storied makes and models such as the Porsche 911.

We love classic Porsche vehicles, and models from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s have incredible style.”
— Douglas Berry
PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dusty Cars, a best-in-class classic car buyer in California at https://dustycars.com/, is proud to announce recent sales of several 1970s-era classic Porsche models. The company specializes in purchasing, refurbishing, and resale of classic luxury cars. Owners of classic Porsches from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s can reach out for an appraisal and offer of fast cash for a classic Porsche, including the popular Porsche 911.

"We love classic Porsche vehicles, and models from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s have incredible style. Even the color palette for that era indicates you’re driving a special car," explained Douglas Berry, founder of Dusty Cars. "If someone is ready to sell a classic Porsche from this groovy generation, we can help them get started by offering a valuation and offer on a classic Porsche."

Interested persons can review the latest sales on the Dusty Cars page at https://dustycars.com/recently-sold-cars/. The company specializes in purchasing, restoring, and re-selling classic cars from various decades. Owners unable to care for an inherited classic car can reach out to Dusty Cars for a full vehicle valuation. The team can provide a Porsche 911 appraisal for all years. Dusty Cars is located in Pleasanton, California, and will travel across California and the United States to provide an appraisal for a classic car and make a quick and fair cash offer.

Recent sales include 1970's classic Porsche models such as the following:
1974 Porsche 911 Targa in Tangerine at https://dustycars.com/classic-cars-for-sale/1974-porsche-911s-targa
1975 Porsche 911s Coupe in light yellow at https://dustycars.com/classic-cars-for-sale/1975-porsche-911s-coupe-2/
1976 Porsche 930 Turbo Coupe in cocoa brown at https://dustycars.com/classic-cars-for-sale/1976-porsche-930-turbo-coupe/.
The public can contact the company for a Porsche 911 appraisal, valuation, or value or find answers to selling a vintage luxury vehicle at https://dustycars.com/contact/.

EXPERT HANDLES PORSCHE 911 APPRAISALS FOR ALL CLASSIC PORSCHES ON THE COLOR SPECTRUM

Here is the background on this release. Classic Porches remain consistently popular in the vintage automobile arena. Admirers of the brand may turn into collectors and seek out specific models from certain decades. The 1970’s, for example, provided luxury models such as the Turbo, Targa, Carrera and Coupe. The decade also brought a spectrum of colors to the cars, such as Tangerine, Bahama Yellow, Ossie Blue, and Cocoa Brown. Individuals ready to sell a vintage Porsche for cash may benefit from a professional classic Porsche appraisal and fast cash offer. An expert assessment can help maximize the final offer on a classic car.

ABOUT DUSTY CARS

Dusty Cars are California's top classic car buyer. The company buys classic cars offering top prices, free evaluations, and best-in-class cash offers. The company focuses on truly "classic" vehicles such as classic Porsches, classic Jaguars (especially the Jaguar E-series), and classic Mercedes. It buys classic Alfa Romeos, Fords, Chevys, and Toyotas, depending on year and condition. Persons who want to sell a classic car fast and fair are encouraged to visit the website and contact a vintage car specialist for a cash offer.

Web. https://dustycars.com/
Tel. 415-387-8922

Lee McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here

You just read:

Dusty Cars, a Leading Classic Porsche Buyer and Porsche Appraisal Service, Announces Recent Classic Porsche Sales

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more