REVO ZERO Welcomes New Board Member Harry G. Hobbs

REVO ZERO welcomes Harry G. Hobbs

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REVO ZERO, a zero-emissions technology company, is excited to announce the appointment of Harry G. Hobbs to its board of directors. Hobbs is an experienced executive in publicly traded global businesses, with a deep knowledge of the technology industry and a passion for sustainability.

As a board member, Hobbs will enhance the board's focus on becoming a global player, be an advisor for business operations, and provide strategic direction to help position the business for potential participation in the financial markets. Hobbs' history of operating experience and execution will be invaluable in guiding the REVO ZERO team toward growth. With decades of management experience in global, publicly traded companies in the technology industry, Hobbs has held executive positions at several major telecommunications firms, including MCI, eLandia, and PSINet.

"REVO ZERO is at the forefront of the transition to a sustainable energy future, and I'm thrilled to be joining their team," said Harry G. Hobbs. "Their innovative HaaS technology has the potential to impact the energy landscape significantly, and I'm excited to contribute to their mission."

Hobbs will bring his expertise to REVO ZERO's mission of developing innovative hydrogen and zero-emissions technologies to tackle the world's most pressing energy challenges. He will work alongside the executive team to guide strategic decisions and accelerate growth.

"We are honored to welcome Harry to our board of directors," said REVO ZERO’s CEO, Ruben Creus. "Mr. Hobbs’ global management experience and vision in leading strategic technology businesses will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business into new markets."

REVO ZERO is building a nationwide hydrogen refueling network and a range of plug-in Fuel Cell electric vehicles (pFC EVs). With Hobbs joining the board, the company is poised to continue its rapid growth and bring innovative solutions to more customers worldwide.

About REVO ZERO:

REVO ZERO is a zero-emissions technology company that focuses on the transportation and energy industries. Our goal is to accelerate the transition towards zero emissions for both the private and public sectors. To achieve this, we are building a global network of green hydrogen generation and refueling locations and a fleet of plug-in fuel cell vehicles (pFC vehicles). With the longest range on the market and quick refueling capabilities, these vehicles represent the next step in the evolution of electric vehicles.

Now, we need you to join the REVOlution towards ZERO-emissions. To learn more, visit www.revozero.com.﻿