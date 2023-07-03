The Catholic Community Foundation (Tempe, AZ) Opens 2024 Giving Circle Grant Pre-Application
The pre-application for the 2024 Catholic Community Foundation Giving Circle Grant opens July 1st. Up to $140,000 total will be granted in 2024!
Individuals from the community and the Catholic Community Foundation come together and provide financial opportunities and grants to organizations who might be in need across the Diocese of Phoenix.”TEMPE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Catholic Community Foundation announced that their annual Giving Circle Grant Pre-Application for 2024 is now open. The Giving Circle Grant Program awards grants to qualifying organizations and nonprofits who serve primarily within the geographic region of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix which includes Maricopa, Mohave, Yavapai, and Coconino counties (excluding the territorial boundaries of the Navajo Indian Reservation), and the Gila River Indian Reservation in Pinal County. Twenty-five qualifying organizations and nonprofits who meet the criteria of the pre-application will be selected to receive the opportunity to “pitch” their granting needs directly to the Catholic Community Foundation Giving Circle Members. After all grant pitching is completed, Giving Circle Members will vote and decide which organizations will receive funding and how much funding will be granted. Up to $140,000 total will be granted in 2024!
“The Giving Circle is a wonderful program that allows individuals from the community as well as the Catholic Community Foundation to come together and provide financial opportunities and grants to those organizations who might be in need across the Diocese of Phoenix.” — Deacon James Carabajal, Chief Executive Officer, Catholic Community Foundation
The 2024 Giving Circle Grant Program will offer grant awards in the following three areas:
1.) COMMUNITY FOREVER FUND. The Community Forever Fund grant category supports organizations wanting to make capital improvements to their infrastructure or programs that enrich educational opportunities, leadership, promotion of Christian virtue, and academic enhancement. Granting opportunities are also available through the Community Forever Fund for organizations looking to make improvements to their music ministry under the Music subcategory. The Music subcategory is specific to music related improvements or programs only.
2.) LIFE FOREVER FUND. The Life Forever Fund category provides funding opportunities for ministries and nonprofit organizations dedicated to the protection of human life - from conception to natural death. Funding through the Life Forever Fund is also available to those organizations that help with mental health and those that help overcome addiction so individuals can live the quality of life that God wants them to have.
3.) CARE FOREVER FUND. The Care Forever Fund supports those organizations that focus on the Corporal Works of Mercy. These include solutions to the issues of poverty, feeding, clothing, housing, lack of basic medical care, or providing for outreach and direct care for the poor. The Care Forever Fund also has opportunities to award to organizations serving vulnerable populations and addressing any of the following needs: food insecurity and/or access to healthy foods, preventative health and wellness, health education, access to health resources, and recreation and physical activity.
The 2024 Giving Circle Grant Pre-Application will remain open through November 30, 2023. On December 8, 2023, twenty-five grant pre-applicants will be selected from the pool of eligible applicants to pitch their funding needs to Giving Circle Members on January 18, 2024. Giving Circle Members will then vote on which organizations will receive funding and how much funding they will receive. Grantees will be announced by February 20, 2024.
Interested in applying for the grant? To learn more about the 2024 Catholic Community Foundation Giving Circle Grant, download the 2024 Giving Circle Toolkit which provides the rules, the application process, requirements, deadlines, and more, by visiting: ccfphx.org/apply-for-a-grant.
About the Giving Circle:
The Catholic Community Foundation Giving Circle is an innovative program inspired by a new generation of philanthropists and donors. Each Giving Circle Member is an active participant in the community grant making process. The members cast a vote in the grant awarding and have an opportunity to connect with grant recipients. Each member of the Circle invests their own philanthropic dollars into the program to collectively multiply the impact of their giving in our community! Since 2015, the Catholic Community Foundation Giving Circle has awarded grants to over 54 local Arizona organizations for a total of $1,044,932!
About the Catholic Community Foundation:
The Catholic Community Foundation is a non-profit, independent charitable foundation that supports the religious, educational, and charitable objectives of the Diocese of Phoenix. Founded in 1983, the Foundation provides a source through which donors can make living and testamentary gifts to benefit their charitable objects and sustain the works of parishes, schools, agencies, and outreach programs of the diocese. For 40 years the Catholic Community Foundation specializes in endowment and grant fund management, as well as estate planning. Learn more at ccfphx.org.
