Kumi Analytics Achieves Sustainability Partner designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program
Google Cloud Recognizes Kumi Analytics as Part of Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability ProgramSINGAPORE, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kumi Analytics today announced that it has achieved the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability designation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. By earning the Sustainability designation, Kumi Analytics has proven their success in building and producing solutions and tools on Google Cloud to help customers achieve their sustainability and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) goals. The designation was awarded based on the Kumi Analytics Carbon Sequestration and Assessment Tool (KACSAT) which has been approved by OxCarbon as a methodology for the calculation and verification of voluntary carbon offsets in support of nature based solutions. OxCarbon, a spin-off from the University of Oxford, is dedicated to supporting the Oxford Offsetting Principles of environmental integrity, additionality, permanence, and achieving net zero emissions.
“Scaling the voluntary carbon offset market will protect and restore forests while enabling organizations worldwide to achieve net zero emissions. Through the use of satellite imagery and the machine learning and image processing tools of Google Earth Engine, we were able to achieve what typically takes years within a few months – all without sacrificing quality or integrity,” said Clinton Libbey, Managing Director of Kumi Analytics. “OxCarbon is focused on creating more innovative and sustainable methods to address the most urgent crisis facing the world. KACSAT leverages multiple satellite platforms and state of the art processing tools to achieve this. We look forward to working together to protect and restore natural ecosystems around the world that are currently at great risk,” said Stephen Lezak of OxCarbon.
Environmental organizations, financial institutions and corporations can now offset their carbon footprint through the reforestation and conservation of millions of hectares of forests – something that was previously limited due to the cost and time of validating high quality forest projects. These initiatives provide significant additional benefits to the planet including biodiversity and more resilient coastal ecosystems.
The first project submitted under the KACSAT methodology was led by Marex’s Singapore operation in partnership with the Global Mangrove Trust Limited. ”We are delighted to have been part of this important innovation and to support OxCarbon’s mission to promote science-based carbon assessment. We believe there is a significant appetite for rigorous, technology-driven calculation and verification methodology in this hugely important field,” said Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex.
The project conserves and restores mangrove forests in Sumatra, Indonesia with a Total Project Carbon Forecast of over 2.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent protected. The initial proof of concept drew strength and support from the Monetary Authority of Singapore in its efforts to establish Singapore as a global leader in green finance initiatives.
The new solutions of the Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability partner program will help customers achieve meaningful climate objectives for their businesses. Partners with this designation deliver solutions that reduce carbon emissions, increase the sustainability of value chains, help organizations process ESG or help them identify climate risk for increased resilience.
“We are in the decade of action to tackle climate change. The Google Cloud partner ecosystem will play a key role in providing solutions that help our joint customers deliver on their climate goals. Businesses must focus on driving a step change in the pace of emissions reduction across their operations and value chains. Beyond these critical actions, trusted, high quality offsets are a final tool to help companies deliver on their net zero goals.” said Justin Keeble, managing director of global sustainability at Google Cloud. “KACSAT will be accessible through our Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability validation program for customers to accelerate the trusted use of voluntary carbon offsets grounded in nature based solutions. We are partnering with purpose to help drive towards a net zero future.”
Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability is part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, designed to maximize Google Cloud partners' success across business models, customer requirements, success metrics, and strategic priorities. Google Cloud Marketplace Sustainability Hub provides customers with easy access to validated sustainability solutions and will showcase Google Cloud Ready for Sustainability solutions.
Kumi Analytics is a Singapore-based corporation dedicated to helping people and businesses better understand the world. The company is focused on leveraging satellite imagery and machine learning to support environmental applications. For more information, go to https://kumianalytics.com.
OxCarbon Limited is a not-for-profit company established in 2021 and spun-out by Oxford University Innovation. It seeks to promote innovation in climate impact projects that align with the Oxford Offsetting Principles. For more information, go to http://oxcarbon.org
####
Clinton Libbey
Kumi Analytics Pte Ltd
email us here