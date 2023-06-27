Red Chair Lavender Harvest Festival Offers Local Products, Family Fun This Holiday Weekend

Local Idaho lavender farm, Red Chair Lavender, offers new, fun, and family friendly experiences at their 10th annual harvest festival.

EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Chair Lavender will host its 10th Harvest Festival July 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The festival is a popular annual event that celebrates the beauty and fragrance of lavender, featuring an array of vendors, food, music and the beginning of the farm’s U-Pick Lavender season.

There will be opportunities to have professional photos taken, face painting, and craft activities such as crown and wand making. Live music includes performances by Smooth Avenue, Doug Brown Trio, Bill Coffee, and Shakey "Dave Manion." More than 25 local vendors will set up in the brand-new "Vendor Village,” and numerous food offerings will be available. All vendors, food, and music are businesses locally sourced from Idaho. There will also be essential oil distillation demonstrations held periodically throughout the festival, using Iberian Copper Stills.

With the growing popularity of the weekend-long Harvest Festival, the owners of the farm have taken extra steps to make sure the festival is even more enjoyable for everyone. For the first time this year, Red Chair Lavender will be offering a shuttle service with purchase of an admission ticket.

"We're so happy that our community has continued to grow in the way it has," said Wendy Southerland, Red Chair Lavender co-founder. "By offering a shuttle service and presale-only tickets, we're able to spend even more time making sure our festival is pleasant for everyone! We're excited to welcome visitors to our beautiful lavender farm and share the experiences our festival has to offer."

Tickets must be purchased online before the event; festival shuttle parking will be hosted at Eagle Middle School. Shuttles will run every 15 minutes from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Nash DeLeon, farm@redchairlavender.com.

Red Chair Lavender is a locally owned and family operated lavender farm. The farm is 6 acres total, offering U-Pick lavender bundles from July through September. Red Chair Lavender offers over 100 varieties of organic handmade products, ranging from artisanal soaps and lotions to culinary delights, to unique merchandise and essential oils.

