Section of Berg Lake Trail open to hikers

CANADA, June 27 - A seven-kilometre section of the world-renowned Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park is now open to hikers after flooding damaged part of the trail in 2021.

“BC Parks has been working hard to reopen the Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park since the 2021 heat dome, rapid snowmelt and excessive rain caused substantial damage to large sections of the trail,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “We know people care deeply about provincial parks and want them stewarded effectively. That’s why we’re focused on building back in a climate-resilient, sustainable manner to ensure inspiring natural spaces, like Mount Robson Park, will be accessible for people to visit and enjoy for many years to come.”

Located near Valemount, Mount Robson Provincial Park is the second-oldest park in B.C. and has the highest peak in the Canadian Rockies – the 3,954-metre Mount Robson. It is also home to the Berg Lake Trail, which boasts some of the most spectacular scenery in the province. During peak season, as many as 1,000 people hike the trail per day, and the trail receives approximately 115,000 visitors annually.

To accommodate the trail’s growing popularity, 97 parking stalls have been added to the trailhead parking lot, including six accessible parking spaces. The expansion nearly doubles the number of parking spaces.

For the 2023 season, most of the 23-kilometre trail will remain closed for ongoing repairs. The first seven kilometres up to the Kinney Lake Campground have been repaired and are open for day hikes and overnight stays at the 18 backcountry campsites. These sites must be reserved in advance.

In 2021, large sections of the Berg Lake Trail were heavily damaged by severe weather and flooding. BC Parks has been rebuilding the trail in three phases. Phase 2 is underway and includes repairing the next four kilometres (Kinney Lake to Whitehorn Campground). This section is scheduled to open in 2024. Construction on the third phase (Whitehorn Campground to Berg Lake) is scheduled to start in 2024, with the entire trail scheduled to reopen in 2025.

The park also has three frontcountry campgrounds and diverse recreational activities, such as fishing, boating and hiking. Trails range from short family-friendly day hikes to overnight backcountry camping trips.

“We are fortunate to live in a province that has plenty of spectacular parks for people to connect with nature and learn about Indigenous Peoples’ history and culture,” said Aman Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Environment. “For many communities across B.C., provincial parks are a big draw for tourism. Investing in our parks ensures people can continue to enjoy quality outdoor recreation experiences in beautiful B.C.”

The cost of the Berg Lake Trail parking lot expansion is approximately $714,000 and is part of a $21.5-million investment to expand and enhance opportunities for outdoor recreation throughout the province. The upgrades include new campsites and trails, and improvements to existing facilities. Many upgrades will improve accessibility for people who use wheelchairs, strollers or have other accessibility challenges.

To enhance the visitor experience, upgrades have been made at three other BC Parks – McDonald Creek Provincial Park, Ellison Provincial Park and Lakelse Lake Provincial Park. The estimated cost of all four projects (including Mount Robson Park) combined is $2.2 million. More projects are scheduled for completion in the fall.

Learn More:

Mount Robson Provincial Park: https://bcparks.ca/mount-robson-park/

https://bcparks.ca/mount-robson-park/

Berg Lake Trail camping reservations: https://bcparks.ca/reservations/backcountry-camping/berg-lake-trail/

https://bcparks.ca/reservations/backcountry-camping/berg-lake-trail/