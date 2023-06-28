From Perks to Culture: House of Anaya Integrates Wellness into the Workplace

House of Anaya Create Customized Corporate Wellness Plans Elevate your workplace

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a study sponsored by the US Department of Labor, only 20-40% of employees actually utilize their company's wellness plans, prompting an urgent call for a revolutionary approach to workplace well-being. Growing startup House of Anaya is on a mission to change the antiquated corporate wellness system by creating holistic, inclusive programs that enact change.

With more than 130 million full-time workers in the U.S. spending most of their daily waking hours in the workplace, companies have an opportunity to radically impact their employees' health. However, most wellness perks offered by workplaces require employees to engage with them in the precious time they have outside of work hours, creating barriers and hindering accessibility. House of Anaya steps up to the challenge by dismantling these limitations taking a transformative approach that integrates wellness into the very fabric of corporate culture. The gold standard in workplace wellness planning, the company has created a multi-point system for ensuring the highest level of service. Identifying specific needs and goals, developing customized plans, and implementing and measuring programs, creating a healthy, empowered environment that inspires personal and professional growth.

Founder Tawn Williams holds over 20 years of experience working in the corporate wellness space. She says “For wellness programs to be successful, they must be positioned as more than a set of employee perks. Employees need to see these modeled by leadership, with them becoming part of companies day-to-day operations and embedded into the corporate culture and values. No longer are wellness programs mere afterthoughts or optional add-ons; they become essential components of companies' processes.”

Available to corporate clients and individuals, House of Anaya recently launched a new service, bespoke retreat planning. Holding exclusive partnerships with top-rated wellness resorts around the world, they provide a rejuvenating and transformative journey towards enhanced wellness, curating unforgettable group or solo retreats fully customized to preferred outcomes, duration, and budget. Beyond retreats, House of Anaya works with individuals looking to create sustainable long-term shifts in their well-being. From mental wellness to physical health, their team of experts curates personalized plans that incorporate cutting-edge modalities.

Heart-led, House of Anaya is deeply committed to assisting individuals and corporations who prioritize helping others. Williams expresses “Whether grassroots leaders or top-level executives, House of Anaya takes great joy in supporting those who have a genuine passion for making a difference and are connected to the community they serve”. The service has worked with some of the biggest names in technology and healthcare to help them strengthen their teams.

