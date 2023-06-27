Shrink Wrapping Machine Market Share & Analysis – 2025

Global shrink wrapping machine market was valued at $617.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,032.0 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global shrink wrapping machine market is projected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for packaging solutions across industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods. Shrink wrapping machines are used for wrapping products for providing a protective layer around them. These machines help in packaging of products in a hygienic and cost-efficient manner. As a result, the need for efficient packaging solutions is surging, thereby driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

Download Free Sample PDF Now With Updated & Valuable Insights (100+ Pages) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5134

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for packaging solutions for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods is a major factor driving the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market. Also, the growth of industrial automation is propelling the demand for shrink wrapping machines. Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced shrink wrapping machines is further driving the growth of the market. These machines are equipped with features like automated operation and temperature control, which helps in providing efficient packaging solutions. Furthermore, the rising demand for packaged products due to the growing preference for convenience is expected to drive the growth of the shrink wrapping machine market.

However, the high cost of shrink wrapping machines is a major factor restraining the growth of the market. Also, the availability of substitute packaging solutions is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global shrink wrapping machine market can be segmented based on type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market can be divided into automatic shrink wrapping machines and semi-automatic shrink wrapping machines. The automatic shrink wrapping machines segment is expected to dominate the market, due to their efficient and hygienic packaging solutions.

On the basis of application, the market can be categorized into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods. The food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market, due to the growing demand for packaged food products.

Make a Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5134

Regional Analysis

The global shrink wrapping machine market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the shrink wrapping machine market, due to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The increasing demand for packaging solutions for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for packaged products in the region. The rising demand for packaged food products in countries like India and China is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region.

Europe is expected to witness steady growth, due to the presence of key manufacturers and growing demand for packaged products in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global shrink wrapping machine market are 3M, Pro Mach, Inc., Federal Equipment Company, Lantech, Inc., Illig Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Paktech Machinery, LLC, PDC International Corporation, Shanklin Corporation, and Shanklin Corporation.

Buy Now - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4deeb6d48ab75589c3f11fbb8de07084

Analyst Review

In conclusion, the global shrink wrapping machine market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for packaging solutions across industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and consumer goods. The growing preference for packaged products and the availability of technologically advanced shrink wrapping machines are expected to drive the growth of the market.