Automotive Defense Specialists Announce New Post on STAR Suspension Program and Need for a Defense Lawyer
Automotive Defense Specialists announces a new post for disputing California's Bureau of Automotive Repair to fight to retain one's license.
The BAR's job is to protect consumers, but sometimes they go overboard and end up destroying the livelihood of a small business owner.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a team of professional lawyers that handle disputes with the California Bureau of Automotive Repair at https://automotivedefense.com/, is proud to announce a new post on so-called "STAR Suspension" notices. The post shares key reasons for speaking to a professional attorney about a dispute over one's SMOG license in California.
"The BAR's job is to protect consumers, but sometimes they go overboard and end up destroying the livelihood of a small business owner. There is a fighting chance to turn things around if that business owner reaches out to a specialized defense attorney," explained attorney William Ferreira of Automotive Defense Specialists. "When the Bureau of Auto Repair takes disciplinary action against a SMOG technician or shop, they may not be focused on solving a problem. Their approach may, instead, be focused on punishment."
Auto repair shop owners and SMOG technicians can review the new post from Automotive Defense Specialists at https://automotivedefense.com/2023/05/03/star-suspension-notice-dont-be-afraid-you-may-benefit-from-an-attorney/. The post offers reasons for fighting a STAR suspension via a skilled auto defense attorney. The law firm supports California SMOG technicians, SMOG testing shops, and auto repair shops against all allegations from the Bureau of Automotive Repair.
Note that a July 1, 2022 decision (https://www.bar.ca.gov/star/updates) changed "suspension" terminology and eligibility requirements. It also includes confirmation of changes to SMOG performance measures and the STAR suspension program. The attorney's team remains current on changes around Bureau of Auto Repair regulations and requirements.
DISPUTES WITH THE BUREAU OF AUTOMOTIVE REPAIR CAN GIVE A SMOG-TESTING BUSINESS REASONS TO SPEAK UP AGAINST A STAR SUSPENSION NOTICE
This is a background on this release. Maintaining compliance is essential to a successful SMOG Check or STAR Certified SMOG business in California, from Truckee to Santa Monica, and everywhere in between. If a dispute with the Bureau of Automotive Repair results in an official notification, it may be time to find a legal team with experience in SMOG license defense. A busy SMOG shop owner might be tempted to speak up against a STAR suspension program alone; but a trained lawyer can be helpful. The new post provides several reasons for contacting a defense attorney skilled in disputes with the Bureau of Automotive Repair. Technicians and shop owners can speak up and save a SMOG license with the help of a top auto shop defense lawyer.
ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTS
Automotive Defense Specialists (https://automotivedefense.com/) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in every facet of their legal needs, including the Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, suspensions, and invalidations. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Bureau of Auto Repair defense letter. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.
