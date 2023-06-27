Attorney General’s Office Raising Concern On Five Pending Child Murder Cases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, June 27, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said his office is currently working on five child homicide cases.

“A single murder case involving a child is too many,” said Attorney General Jackley. “A child is precious enough for parents and those entrusted to care for children to be aware of the surroundings and fragile conditions of children as well as educational assistance available for child care.”

In all of these cases, the victims were under the age of three years old, and most of the children suffered abusive head trauma, formerly known as shaken baby syndrome, or other internal injuries. In a sixth case, a three-year-old child was severely injured but did survive.

The defendants in some of the cases have already pled guilty and are waiting to be sentenced. In other cases, the investigations continue.

Attorney General Jackley said the victims were either injured by a parent, another family member or someone entrusted to care for children. “The Attorney General’s Office is actively prosecuting these cases with the help of the state Division of Criminal Investigation and local prosecutors and law enforcement,” he said.

If anyone suspects a child has been abused, Attorney General Jackley said they should immediately call local law enforcement. He said these links provide information on the protection of young children:

