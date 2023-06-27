Assette Brings AI to Asset Management Content Creation

AssetteGPT is based on OpenAI and automatically creates investment commentary text based on the behavior of a firm’s data.

BOSTON, MA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Assette, a leading provider of automation software for client and sales content for the asset management industry today unveiled AssetteGPT. The first offering in their AI roadmap, AssetteGPT combines OpenAI with more than two decades of expertise in processing investment data for asset management firms.

AssetteGPT automatically creates appropriate investment commentary text based on the behavior of a firm’s data for a specific period. The AssetteGPT feature currently powers the Investment Commentary module. The text created with AssetteGPT can also be used across the Assette platform including in client reports, sales presentations, pitchbooks, and webpages.

“AssetteGPT brings AI trained by and for the asset management community to firms, solving the time-intensive challenges of investment commentary generation,” said Thusith Mahanama, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Assette.

Firms can customize AssetteGPT and related AI models to ensure their brand voice and specific language are used appropriately in the commentary. The resulting commentary text combines a machine-supplied narrative and human-entered rationale in the voice of the firm.

The launch of the AssetteGTP builds on Assette’s commitment to advancing investment data processing capabilities. Recently, Assette eliminated the siloed, IT-required approach to working with data by separating data processing tasks from the tasks required to turn processed data into content. With the Assette Data Engine, a firm’s marketing, client service, and sales teams can create engaging content on-the-fly using no-code editors built into marketer-known Microsoft Office tools. With Assette, IT stays focused on data gathering and modeling; data analysts focus on making this data available to marketing, and marketers focus on turning data into content, on brand, and on time.

A firm’s data resides on its data platform of choice throughout the process. Assette uses OpenAI on Microsoft Azure. The data that is passed to OpenAI and the generated language is not used by OpenAI or Microsoft for their language models.

AssetteGPT is now available in the Assette Investment Commentary module: https://www.assette.com/solutions/asset-management-investment-commentary.

About Assette:

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Assette automates the creation, approval and delivery of an asset management firm’s sales and client content using their data platform of choice. For more information: www.Assette.com