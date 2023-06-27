Newborn Offers First Ever All-in-One Caulking Gun
Includes all the tools needed to make caulking easyHANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newborn has long been known for introducing new and innovative products to the caulking field. Today is no different, as Newborn launches the first ever all-in-one caulking gun. The Octogun was designed to make caulking easier and provide all the tools necessary to caulk like a professional.
There are many things that separate this tool from your standard caulking gun, but at the forefront are the incredibly useful tools integrated on the trigger. Stored on one side of the trigger is a removeable scraper tool that can be used to clean old caulk out of a joint and scrape away excess residue. On the other side of the handle is a 4-sided tooling square used to smooth a caulk bead and provide a perfect finish. Outside of a tremendous value, the Octogun also offers the convenience of keeping all your tools together in one place. Similar removal and smoothing tools can retail anywhere from $5-15 a piece.
This caulk gun also includes a drip-free feature to help limit excess material from oozing out of the cartridge. Users like this feature as it means less mess as well as reduced waste. This feature makes the gun ideal for thin materials like latex and silicone. In addition, the Octogun offers a rotating barrel to help get around corners, spout cutter for opening caulk tubes, seal puncture tool, ladder hook, and a lightweight design.
Do yourself a favor and make your next caulking job easy by picking up an Octogun. This item is available now nationwide and can also be purchased directly from NewbornCaulkGuns.com.
About Newborn
Newborn’s mission since 1974 is timeless and simple: To provide the highest quality sealant and adhesive dispensers and accessories on the market.
