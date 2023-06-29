Revolutionizing Web3 Transaction Tracking: Introducing ChainKeeper's Top-Tier Solutions for Investigators and End-Users
Uppsala Security Relaunches ChainKeeper: Revolutionary Web3 Security Platform with New SaaS Model Empowering Investigators and End-Users
ChainKeeper's SaaS model revolutionizes Web3 cybersecurity, putting user-friendly, cutting-edge transaction tracking and digital asset monitoring at users' fingertips worldwide.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uppsala Security, a global cybersecurity pioneer headquartered in Singapore, announced today the relaunch of ChainKeeper, their groundbreaking security platform, which now includes a brand new SaaS model. With this update, the company further cements its commitment to providing robust, comprehensive, and user-friendly cybersecurity tools for the ever-evolving Web3 space.
— Patrick Kim
The new version of ChainKeeper introduces two powerful packages: the Investigator package and the CAMS Pay-per-use system. The introduction of the SaaS model in ChainKeeper offers investigators, security specialists, virtual asset service providers, and end-users customized packages for crypto asset monitoring, transaction tracking, and risk assessment. This integration signifies a major milestone in harnessing Web3 security, empowering users with accessible and user-friendly tools to navigate complex scenarios.
The Investigator package is specially designed for investigators, regulators, compliance agencies, VASPs, and other stakeholders. It includes the Crypto Analysis Transaction Visualization (CATV) and the Crypto Analysis Risk Assessment (CARA) tools, fostering in-depth analytics and insightful decision-making.
With CAMS Pay-per-use, end users receive near-real-time monitoring of digital assets. It traces the origins of transactions with detailed tracking information displayed on an informative dashboard. Key information such as Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) like Crypto Exchanges that received the tracked funds and a list of wallets currently holding the tracked funds are all at the users' fingertips. This feature enables efficient and effortless monitoring and tracking of digital assets involved in a crypto incident, empowering both seasoned investigators and victims without blockchain forensics expertise.
The significance of cybersecurity, especially in the burgeoning Web3 space, cannot be overstated. As digital transactions become more complex, traditional methods of cybersecurity often fall short. With Uppsala Security's proprietary tools, the power of learning, adaptation, and pattern detection is harnessed to elevate security measures. This invaluable asset plays a pivotal role in protecting digital assets and ensuring the integrity and transparency of blockchain transactions. The relaunch of ChainKeeper epitomizes this forward-looking mindset, effectively bridging the divide between traditional cybersecurity and the innovative world of Web3. Prepare to witness the convergence of cutting-edge technologies for a more secure digital landscape.
Patrick Kim, founder & CEO of Uppsala Security, expressed his excitement over the ChainKeeper update: "The inclusion of the SaaS model in ChainKeeper marks a significant milestone, not only for our organization but for the cybersecurity sector as a whole. Our overarching objective has always been to offer users an accessible, user-friendly, and dependable platform. With this latest enhancement, we propel ourselves forward, leveraging the potential of blockchain-focused cybersecurity and reaffirming our dedication to staying ahead of the ever-changing digital landscape. This is just the beginning of an exciting journey into a safer digital future."
For more information about the ChainKeeper update, please visit https://chainkeeper.co.
Ilinca Alexiuc
Uppsala Security
+40 744 810 773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other