SPEC Innovations Sponsors INCOSE FuSE
SPEC Innovations is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the International Council of Systems Engineering's (INCOSE) FuSE program.MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manassas, VA; 06-27-2023: SPEC Innovations, a leading provider of innovative solutions for over 25 years, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the International Council of Systems Engineering's (INCOSE) Future of Systems Engineering (FuSE) program. This strategic partnership signifies SPEC Innovations' commitment to advancing the field of Systems Engineering and aligns perfectly with its mission to be at the forefront of innovation.
The FuSE program, driven by its mission to refine and evolve the SE Vision 2035, encompasses a comprehensive approach that spans competencies, research, tools & environment, practices, and applications. By identifying critical gaps and initiating action, FuSE aims to bring the SE Vision 2035 to fruition. Furthermore, it fosters collaboration within and outside of INCOSE, encourages involvement, and promotes knowledge sharing and expansion.
Steve Dam, President of SPEC Innovations, stated, "SPEC Innovations' mission is to innovate and be on the leading edge of Systems Engineering. We are excited to support INCOSE's FuSE effort, which strongly resonates with our goals. We are eager to see the positive outcomes of this program and collaboration."
About SPEC Innovations: SPEC Innovations has provided innovative solutions for over 25 years to highly critical government and commercial programs. Our people are experts at developing complex systems for many, various industries. To learn more about SPEC Innovations, visit specinnovations.com.
About INCOSE: The International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) is a not-for-profit membership organization that promotes international collaboration in systems engineering practice, education, and research. INCOSE’s mission is to “address complex societal and technical challenges by enabling, promoting, and advancing systems engineering and systems approaches.” Founded in 1990, INCOSE has more than 65 chapters and over 21,000 members and associates worldwide. For additional information about INCOSE, visit www.incose.org. To find out more about INCOSE's FuSE program, visit incose.org/about-systems-engineering/fuse.
Taylor Duffy
SPEC Innovations
taylor.duffy@specinnovations.com
