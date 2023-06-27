Submit Release
MEDIA AVAILABILITY - Affirmative Action /DEI Experts Available to Speak about Supreme Court's Race in Admissions Case

Members of AAAED and THE LEAD FUND, Affirmative Action and Diversity Organizations, Will Discuss the Court’s Decision on Diversity in Higher Education

Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action and Diversity Experts Are Available To Speak About the U.S. Supreme Court's Decision On Race-Conscious Admissions”
— Shirley J. Wilcher, AAAED Executive Director
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: Experts on Affirmative Action, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&) are available to speak about the ramifications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on diversity in higher education admissions (Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. President & Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions Inc v. the University of North Carolina (SFFA)).

WHO: AAAED Executive Director Shirley J. Wilcher; Attorneys Carol Ashley, Esq., Matthew Camardella, Esq., and Dean Sparlin, Esq., (Co-authors of AAAED/LEAD Fund Amicus Brief); Dr. Christopher Metzler, Chair, Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund), Co-signer of the brief; and other members of AAAED and the LEAD Fund Board. Dr. Metzler established one of the first academic programs for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

WHEN: Virtually, as available. The LEAD Fund will also host an in-person discussion and press briefing in Washington, DC, week of July 24, 2023. Media inquiries should be directed to executive@aaaed.org, 240-893-9475 or 202-349-9855. The most updated information may be found at www.aaaed.org or www.leadfund.org. Social media: www.twitter.com/theaaaed or www.twitter.com/lead_fund.

Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action, AAAED is the longest-serving organization of Equal Opportunity Professionals. For 49 years, the Association has stood for equal opportunity in education, employment and contracting. The Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund) was established to serve as a “Think and Do Tank” for EEO, diversity and inclusion, social justice and related policy issues. For a copy of the AAAED/LEAD Fund Brief, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/images/aaaed/NC%20Amicus%20Brief.pdf

American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED)
Fund for Leadership, Equity, Access and Diversity (LEAD Fund)
1701 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20006
202-349-9855 866-562-2233, Fax: 202-355-1399 www.aaaed.org www.Leadfund.org

MEDIA CONTACT: Shirley J. Wilcher, 240-893-9475 or 202-349-9855; executive@aaaed.org

Shirley J. Wilcher, MA, JD, CAAP
American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity
+1 240-893-9475
