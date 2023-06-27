Submit Release
State Senator John I. Kane’s Statement on $1.16 Billion Funding from BEAD for Broadband in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA − July 27, 2023 − State Senator John I. Kane released the following statement on $1.16 billion funding from BEAD for broadband in Pennsylvania:

“I am thrilled to announce that Pennsylvania has received $1.16 billion in funding from BEAD for broadband development. As a member of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, we have been working tirelessly to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to high-speed internet, and this funding is a major step towards achieving that goal.

As Senator of the 9th District, I represent both unserved areas, such as parts of Chester County, and underserved communities like Delaware County and the City of Chester. This funding will be crucial in supporting these parts of my district, as well as the rest of our Commonwealth. By providing access to high-speed internet, we can increase economic opportunities, improve education outcomes, increase telehealth services, and enhance quality of life for all Pennsylvanians.

I am grateful for this support from BEAD, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and the community to ensure that these resources are used effectively to benefit all Pennsylvanians.”

