Priority Architectural Graphics Launches PRIORITY PLUS Commercial Housing Signage Solution

Innovative Rapid Manufacturing Process Saves Contractors Time & Money

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 -- Priority Architectural Graphics announced today the launch of a revolutionary new solution in standard commercial interior signage, "Priority PLUS". This solution for Multi-Family Housing developers and general contractors dramatically expedites manufacturing turnaround time, saving Priority Graphics' clients valuable time and dollars, and ensures consistency and predictability in the fabrication, delivery, and installation of ADA, TCO and Wayfinding signage.



As all commercial housing contractors know, it is easy for required code and wayfinding signage to hold up critical building inspections at project end, costing clients dearly in project delays and cost overruns. The PRIORITY PLUS product line from Priority expedites the development of all types of code signage, from restroom signage to life safety maps, braille-enabled wayfinding signage to TCO signs.

Priority Plus signs includes a choice of four elegant design concepts (Coastal, Presidio, Hayes Valley, and TCO Series) anchored in San Francisco's legacy of creativity and innovation. Manufactured in plywood, acrylic, and modified acrylic, each Priority PLUS Sign Series allows for rapid online ordering of customization of premade, templatized signs with copy and numeration and choice of color options. Leveraging UV-based 3D print technology for copy, braille and graphics and using Pantone contrasting ink colors, Priority PLUS signage is fully ADA and CBC compliant. And installation can be as simple as direct to surface using double sided tape or adhesives. And manufacturing cost savings have been passed on to clients in PLUS Series pricing.

To order samples and the PRIORITY PLUS price list, please visit Prioritygraphics.com or email the Priority Graphics team at sales@prioritygraphics.com.

About Priority Architectural Graphics

Founded in 1995, Priority Architectural Graphics is San Francisco’s leader in exterior and interior architectural signage and graphics. With over 500 clients spanning across the public and private sector in housing, government, transportation, education, healthcare and retail, Priority Architectural Graphics streamlines the design, production, and installation process for signage, saving construction companies valuable time and money, reducing project delays, and meeting critical project approval deadlines. The team at Priority leverages their deep experience and strong relationships with certification agencies and union installers to overdeliver for its clients and continues a strong tradition of innovation in both sign fabrication techniques and client-company real-time collaboration. In 2018, Priority Graphics was recognized by State Senator Scott Wiener as San Francisco’s awardee for California Small Business Day 2018. In 2020, Priority Architectural Graphics was also honored by the San Francisco Business Times on its Fast100 List at #22 as one of the fastest growing private companies in the Bay Area. In April 2021, Priority Architectural Graphics was awarded "Minority Enterprise Business of the Year" by ASIAN Inc.

