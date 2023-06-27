SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the San Ysidro port of entry, seized thirteen live yellow-headed parrots concealed in duffel bags inside a vehicle.

CBP officers prevent live parrots from being smuggled into US.

On the afternoon of June 16, CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old male driving a 2010 sedan, applying for entry into the United States from Mexico. During an initial inspection, a CBP officer referred the driver and vehicle to secondary for further examination.

While inspecting the commodities, CBP agriculture specialists discovered thirteen live yellow-headed parrots concealed in two duffel bags in the trunk of the vehicle.

“CBP enforces hundreds of laws at the border for more than 40 different government agencies, in order to help stop smuggling attempts like these which can lead to trafficking of possibly endangered species.” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. “Smugglers attempt to deceive CBP officers with no consideration for the health and safety of the animals; CBP aims to continuously enforce USDA and CDC guidelines.”

CBP officers detained the driver for the attempted smuggling attempt and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigators and Fish and Wildlife Services for further processing.

CBP agriculture specialists seized the parrots, and they were placed in a secure and safe area. The live parrots will remain under quarantine by US Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services to ensure that no avian diseases are affecting the birds.

