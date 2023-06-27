Cleartech Group Launches Virtual CISO Services to Deliver Enhanced Cybersecurity & FTC Safeguards Rule Compliance
New vCISO Services Augment Award-Winning Managed IT Services for SMBs
New FTC rules require many organizations to have skilled cybersecurity leadership. Our vCISO services fill this need, on a flexible, part-time basis that can be customized for each need and budget.”LEOMINSTER, MA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleartech Group, a comprehensive IT and cybersecurity solutions provider for SMBs, is proud to announce the launch of its new Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO) services. These new services will help all organizations gain access to skilled cybersecurity expertise and is especially timely for financial advisors, accounting firms, car dealerships, and many other organizations that have found themselves impacted by the new FTC Safeguards rule that went into effect on June 9, 2023.
— Tony Fields, president, Cleartech Group
In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, organizations of all sizes face cyberattacks that can cause devastating financial and reputational damage. Cleartech Group's vCISO services reduce the risk of an attack by offering access to top-tier cybersecurity guidance on an affordable, fractional basis. "We are excited to introduce our Virtual CISO services that provide organizations with expert guidance on effective cybersecurity practices and current regulations," said Tony Fields, president of Cleartech Group. "With new FTC rules requiring many organizations to add skilled cybersecurity leadership to their team, our new vCISO services fill this urgent need, on a flexible, part-time basis so clients can choose the hours that fit their need and budget. Our vCISO and IT services ensure clients can focus on their core business while knowing their data and systems are protected."
Cleartech Group's vCISO services provide a wide range of benefits for businesses. By partnering with experienced cybersecurity experts, organizations can gain strategic guidance on building and implementing effective security strategies tailored to their unique needs. Cleartech Group’s Virtual CISOs will work closely with clients to assess their current security posture, identify vulnerabilities, and develop customized roadmaps to mitigate risks. Additionally, the Virtual CISO services will offer ongoing monitoring and management of cybersecurity initiatives, ensuring continuous improvement and adaptation to emerging threats. Cleartech Group's vCISOs provide expert guidance on the latest industry trends and best practices, empowering businesses with cutting-edge security solutions and proactive incident response capabilities. To learn more about Cleartech Group's vCISO services, please visit https://www.cleartechgroup.com/virtual-ciso-services/.
About Cleartech Group
Cleartech Group is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, delivering comprehensive IT services, cybersecurity solutions, compliance services, and strategic consulting to businesses throughout Massachusetts and New England. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a commitment to exceptional customer service, Cleartech Group helps organizations maximize their technology investments and overcome complex challenges. For more information, visit https://www.cleartechgroup.com.
Tony Fields
Cleartech Group
+1 978-466-1938
marketing@cleartechgroup.com
