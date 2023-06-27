FintraDAO holds the first global developer online conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- FintraDAO emerged as a revolutionary force in Web3 and Decentralized Finance, completely transforming cryptocurrency transactions by integrating AI technologies seamlessly. Recently, FintraDAO organized its first online conference on developers worldwide, covering topics such as Web3 and Decentralized Finance, AI Quantitative Trading (Robot Trading), Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO), and many others.
FintraDAO's core lies in its well-designed AI transaction robot, which adapts to Web3 Cryptocurrency market's dynamic characteristic. Driven by deep learning algorithms and data analysis, this AI assistant delivers real-time insight and accurate trading signals to traders. Through analyzing large amount of market data and patterns, AI trading robots identify profitable opportunities, execute transactions automatically in accordance with preset strategies, and ensure 24/7 trading coverage. Web3's decentralized infrastructure ensures no trust in FintraDAO transactions, eliminates the need for intermediaries, and enhances security. Furthermore, it makes use of AI to process and interpret large amounts of blockchain data so that traders can make data-driven decisions in order to maximize their trading performance. With Web3 and AI capabilities, FintraDAO gives traders confidence in dealing with a complex and changing area of cryptocurrency.
As a Web3 project, FintraDAO is committed to decentralization and user empowerment. Through smart contracts and blockchain technology, the platform ensures traders complete control of their assets and eliminates risks associated with centralized exchanges. Furthermore, FintraDAO actively contributes to Web3 ecosystem growth through collaboration with other distributed platforms to foster vibrant traders and enthusiasts. By combining Web3's principles with AI technology, FintraDAO paved the way for cryptocurrency transactions. The platform envisions a future in which traders can use Web3 seamlessly, engage in automated and intelligent trading and tap into the full potential of distributed finance. With its commitment to security, transparency and innovation, FintraDAO will shape the future of Web3 cryptocurrency transactions and enable individuals to participate in a decentralized economy.
Welcome to FintraDAO, embrace Web3 and AI's power, and embark on a journey of cryptocurrency trading. Experience the transformative potential of decentralized finance, open new opportunities, and become part of a thriving community that reshapes finance.
Token economic model
Total supply: 15,000,000 FDC
Seed sales: 5%
Strategic partners: 5%
Team: 8%
Foundation: 8%
Marketing: 37%
Pledge reward: 37%
Contract: 0x4C9968DF95a9dBB8977c00Ac1eCb25B453Af4312
In case of any questions, opinions or requests, please contact FintraDAO via email at: hello@FintraDAO.io
Follow:
Official website:https://fintradao.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FintraDAO
Telegram Community: https://t.me/FintraDaoOfficial
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/FintraDAOOfficialChannel
GitBook: docs.FintraDAO.io
Jason Hoo
Fintra
+1 202-750-2300
email us here