Simon Data Launches IdentityQA, a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

This image shows a sample report generated after running Simon's identityQA app. The report shows which tests passed or failed, and provide examples of data that’s invalid and needs to be be cleaned up.

Simon Data’s Snowflake Native App, IdentityQA, enables joint customers to validate their customer identity model for more accurate personalization at no cost

We are excited to see Simon Data leverage the power of Snowflake to help our clients validate their customer identity models, using the data already stored within the Snowflake accounts.” — Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon Data today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of IdentityQA, a Snowflake Native App, on Snowflake Marketplace. IdentityQA enables data engineers to pinpoint errors in their customer identity table in minutes and without moving or copying that data.

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake's high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

“We are excited to see Simon Data leverage the power of Snowflake to help our clients validate their customer identity models, using the data already stored within the Snowflake accounts, without having to move or copy that data," said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. "Simon Data's focus on building apps directly on Snowflake aligns with our shared belief that customers should be able to bring their business-critical apps directly to their data.”

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Simon Data is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, Simon Data is able to create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

IdentityQA, an app built by Simon Data and native to Snowflake, empowers data engineers with an easy way to quickly surface errors in their customer identity table. IdentityQA runs a company’s current identity model against their own data to validate whether or not the identity assumptions are correct — without data ever leaving the customer’s Snowflake account. By granting IdentityQA access to a single Snowflake table and following a few simple steps to configure inputs, IdentityQA will take those inputs, run them against the source table, and output relevant statistics that will help users determine whether or not their identity model assumptions are correct.

“A company’s identity table serves as the foundation for the end customer experience by ensuring identifiers are associated with the right customer profiles - this enables more accurate personalization and prevents wasted marketing spend,” said Jason Davis, Co-Founder and CEO of Simon Data. “With this launch, we are furthering our commitment to solving the data and marketing divide by offering a free resource to enable Snowflake users with a modern, native solution to ensure the quality and validity of their customer data.”

Simon Data empowers marketing teams with a fully Snowflake-connected Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. As the first CDP powered by Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architecture that makes data hard to access and deploy. That's why Tripadvisor, Equinox, JetBlue, ASOS, Venmo and many others count on Simon Data to connect with consumers. Low code, the Simon Data Platform is loved by marketers and trusted by data leaders. Simon Data is a 2022 Built-In Best Places to Work, Great Places to Work Certified, and is an 8-time G2 Leader in the CDP space.