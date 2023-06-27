Holt Whitt Named TDH Assistant Commissioner for Legislative Affairs

NASHVILLE - Holt Whitt has been appointed assistant commissioner for legislative affairs for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, Whitt will direct and oversee the department’s legislative efforts and initiatives.

‘’We are excited to have Holt join our team and lead the department’s legislation efforts into the next legislative session and beyond.’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP. ‘’Holt’s legislative and public policy experience will be invaluable to our department.’’

As assistant commissioner for legislative affairs, Whitt will help develop the department’s annual legislative package and work with key members of the Tennessee General Assembly to ensure the passage of key departmental initiatives.

‘’It’s an honor for me to join the Tennessee Department of Health and be a part of a team of health professionals who are dedicated to improving the health and prosperity of all Tennesseans.’’ said Whitt.

Whitt comes to TDH from the Tennessee Department of Human Resources where he served as Senior Policy Advisor. Prior to that, Whitt served as Interim Chief of Staff for the Speaker of the House, as well as Director of Legislation.

Whitt earned a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. Whitt was born and raised in Danville, Virginia. He and his wife have two children and reside in Nashville.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

###

This news release can be accessed online at www.tn.gov/health/news.html.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!

