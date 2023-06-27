AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis has been named the 2023 Best Home Health Care Company in St. Louis Magazine
AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis has been named the 2023 Best Home Health Care Company in St. Louis Magazine’s A-List Readers’ Choice Poll.
It’s an honor to be recognized in this way.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis, MO, June 20, 2023 – AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis has been named the 2023 Best Home Health Care Company in St. Louis Magazine’s annual A-List Readers’ Choice Poll. Jacqueline B. Phillips, R.N., B.S.N., owner and founder of AccuCare Home Health Care said, “Winning this award again in 2023 is very special to us because the people of St. Louis and the AccuCare family of employees, clients, and partners took the time to choose us as the Best Home Health Care Company. It’s an honor to be recognized in this way.”
— Jacqueline B. Phillips, R.N., B.S.N.
“This is an exciting time for AccuCare. We are now a family-owned and managed business with my daughter Dana Moulton, RN, BSN serving as Executive Vice President. Together we share the same passion for serving the St. Louis community and we continue to grow because we build trust with our clients and provide them with the best care based upon their individual needs.”
About AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis
This year, AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis celebrated 29 years in business. AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis is a private-duty, private-pay, in-home health care provider. Jacque, Dana and their team of Registered Nurses (RN) develop customized care plans and services based upon the individual client’s needs. Together they oversee a team of compassionate CNA’s and caregivers who deliver exceptional care every day.
About St. Louis Magazine’s 2023 A-List Readers’ Choice Poll
Each year St. Louis Magazine invites readers to nominate their favorite local businesses, personalities, institutions and more in 200+ categories. The nominations were narrowed down to the top five and from March 13-April 10, readers voted on who tops the list. Winners were announced online in June and in the July print edition.
Media Contact
Christina Casagrande
314-692-0020
ccasagrande@accucare.com
Related Links
www.accucare.com
www.stlmag.com/alist#
Christina Casagrande
AccuCare Home Health Care of St. Louis
+1 314-692-0020
ccasagrande@accucare.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube