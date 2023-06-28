STORSAFE BRAND EXPANDS IN WILDWOOD, FL AS PART OF STRONG GROWTH STRATEGY
The company adds a new property to its portfolio, bringing the count to 23 with plans for more acquisitions in 2023
“Our expansion into Wildwood reflects our dedication to sourcing properties in prime locations and enhancing their revenue potential,” said Tom Bretz, StorSafe CEO.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- StorSafe, known for finding and converting underutilized real estate into profitable investments, has acquired Coleman Storage for $8.8 million as part of the strategic expansion of its self-storage portfolio into the promising Wildwood, Florida, market. The location, near Interstates 75 and the Florida Turnpike, benefits from rapid population growth and a strong economy. The property was previously owned by Coleman Commercial LLC and operated as Coleman Storage. This addition brings StorSafe’s total to 23 facilities across five states, encompassing more than 1.3 million sq. ft. in completed or in-development properties.
Tom Bretz, StorSafe CEO, emphasized the investment opportunities this expansion brings. “Our expansion into Wildwood reflects our dedication to sourcing properties in prime locations and enhancing their revenue potential,” Bretz said.
“Our investment partners rely on our expertise in site selection and appreciate the attractive returns our self-storage portfolio delivers.”
Located just outside Orlando and only 11.6 miles from The Villages, a fast-growing master-planned community, Wildwood's strategic location, combined with some of Florida's lowest rents per square foot, positions it for sustained rental growth. Additionally, there is potential to add 63,925 rentable square feet, creating a significant opportunity for expansion and additional revenue.
StorSafe of Wildwood will serve residential and commercial customers, small businesses, and logistics and transportation providers. The facility will offer units ranging from 5 by 5 feet to 15 by 40 feet. Utilizing modern technology, StorSafe of Wildwood will enable customers to easily find and reserve units via mobile devices or online.
The facility will also feature advanced access control, sensors and security systems for the safekeeping of customers’ belongings.
About StorSafe
StorSafe, a self-storage facilities brand established in 2021, provides extraordinary customer experiences by leveraging mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, advanced security equipment and other location-based amenities. With each new facility acquired and built, StorSafe improves the standard processes for customers as well as its operations team. Managers receive specialized sales and customer service training and utilize custom designed marketing tools to promote the functionality and features available at each facility. Through a hybrid of automation and manpower, StorSafe has developed a proprietary system that allows customers to entirely self-manage their storage experience, with staff available onsite and remotely to assist as needed.
