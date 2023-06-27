DOZR's Mini Excavator Spec Guide helps contractors choose the best model and brand for their construction needs!

When choosing the best mini excavator for your project, it's important to consider all your options. The mini excavator is a valuable piece of equipment for any job site and can be used for landscaping, home renovations, installing pools, demolishing small buildings.

The spec guide offers a practical look at the latest brands and models on the market - helping contractors know which mini excavator is right for them.

The release of these spec guides, and keeping up contractors up to date with the latest models and specs, is super important” — Kevin Forestell, DOZR CEO