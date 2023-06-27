DOZR's Mini Excavator Spec Guide helps contractors choose the best model and brand for their construction needs!
When choosing the best mini excavator for your project, it's important to consider all your options.
The spec guide offers a practical look at the latest brands and models on the market - helping contractors know which mini excavator is right for them.
The release of these spec guides, and keeping up contractors up to date with the latest models and specs, is super important”KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DOZR, the leader in online heavy equipment rentals, has released an update to their Mini Excavator spec guide to help contractors in their decision making process and empower them in their rental journey. With a focus on the 16 most popular brands in the industry - the spec guide breaks down the size ranges for this equipment type as well as provides an overview of the most important specs for every current model.
“The release of these spec guides, and keeping up contractors up to date with the latest models and specs, is super important,” said Kevin Forestell, DOZR CEO. “It’s so important to ensure you’re working with the proper equipment for the job”
The focus on for the spec guide is to provide the most useful information for choosing the right machine as small mini excavators make up more than half of the industry-wide selection of models. These machines generally range between 5-10 feet in terms of dig depth, 6-11 feet in dump height, and 10-40 horsepower (hp). The smaller models on the market are excellent options for projects that require the ability to work in tight spaces or when the foundation is fragile and a lower operating weight is needed.
To learn more check out The Ultimate Mini Excavator Spec and Size Guide on dozr.com.
About DOZR:
DOZR is the leader in marketplace and ecommerce solutions for heavy equipment rentals. DOZR.com offers the world’s largest fleet of heavy equipment and has quickly become the contractor’s first choice for online equipment rentals. DOZR-powered solutions including WebStores enable equipment suppliers and rental houses the opportunity to digitize their businesses through ecommerce. Founded by experienced construction and technology veterans, DOZR connects contractors and rental companies, ensuring a seamless, touchless equipment rental experience.
