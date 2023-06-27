MACAU, June 27 - Macau New Neighbourhood reveals first look at residential units

The Macau New Neighbourhood (MNN) project in Hengqin offers about 4,000 fitted-out residential units for sale and more than 200 housing for talents, all of which are equipped with branded quality home appliances to help improve Macau residents’ quality of life. To meet different family needs, 80 percent of the residential units are two-bedroom flats with gross floor area of about 88 square metres, and 20 percent are three-bedroom flats with gross floor area of about 118 square metres.

7-8 flats per floor with 3 lifts

MNN has a total of 27 residential towers of 19 to 26 floors. There are seven to eight flats on a typical floor, complete with two passenger lifts and one goods-passenger lift. The load capacity ranges from 1,050 to 1,150 kilogrammes and the cabin measures 2.8 metres in height to provide ride comfort for passengers and convenience to move goods.

Practical and functional designs, 2 balconies for natural light and ventilation

The flat’s living room area and bedrooms are designed with practicality in mind. There is a balcony in the living room area and one in the kitchen offering views from the outside and allowing natural light in, and at the same time provides functionality. Double-glazed windows are used for soundproofing. In addition, the flat comes with a smart door lock and video intercom for added security, using technology to enhance the way of living. Telecom circuits and optical fibre network are all installed in the flat and ready for connection by a service provider. The flat is also equipped with hot-and-cold air-conditioners for to give residents peace of mind when they move in.

Fitted bathroom and kitchen

For the bathroom, the sunken slab approach was used to provide effective waterproofing method to prevent water leakages. The bathroom has separate wet and dry zones and non-slip tiles are used for more safety especially when there are older adults and young children in the house. For the kitchen, it is fitted with cabinets, a dish steriliser, gas hobs and a cooker hood. There are windows in both the kitchen and the bathroom for ventilation. Smart water heater has been pre-installed outside of the flat for better airing.

Community facilities to expand Macau residents’ quality living space

The project is advantageously located with the backdrop of Xiao Hengqin Mountain facing Tianmu River, creating a favourable environment with mountain and water. Together with community facilities including schools, a health station, a seniors’ service centre and a family service centre, as well as a car park with about 4,000 car parking spaces, a clubhouse, recreational venues and shops, the project strives to expand the quality living space of Macau residents.

Sales centre in Hengqin and Macau

Preparation work is being made for the sale of residential units of Macau New Neighbourhood in Hengqin, with plans to set up a sales centre in Macau and Hengqin to provide the public with convenience when they submit necessary documents for registration application.