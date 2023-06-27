Suite LLC’s ALib Analytics Recognized for Excellence in Product Development
Systems in the City Financial Technology Awards 2023 Recognizes Product Manager James Baker for Excellence in Product Development, based on ALib User Feedback.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Suite LLC, a leading provider of innovative solutions for Financial Risk Management, is thrilled to announce that James Baker and Suite’s flagship product, ALib, have received recognition at the prestigious Systems in the City (SITC) Fintech Awards. This accolade is a testament to Suite’s commitment to delivering exceptional analytic tools that meet the evolving needs of regulated financial services firms.
The SITC Awards, known for their rigorous evaluation process, are unique as they are based solely on user feedback from professionals at regulated financial services firms.
“This acknowledgment from the ALib user community holds great significance for Suite LLC, as it highlights the value that Suite’s offerings bring to the industry”, states Dr. Gene Schupak, Partner and head of Quantitative Development at Suite.
The ALib analytical library has been designed to empower financial services firms with comprehensive and customizable fixed-income pricing and risk management capabilities. It serves as a robust foundation for various critical functions within organizations such as pre- and post-execution pricing, systematic trading, strategy backtesting, risk reporting, back office and compliance. ALib’s Sovereign and Corporate Bond Pricing capabilities are among the fastest and most comprehensive in the industry. Recently enhanced and refactored curve-construction routines support complex post-libor nuances in developed and emerging markets.
“We are proud to receive recognition from the ALib user community at the Systems in the City Awards. This acknowledgment affirms that our ongoing efforts to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by financial services firms are making a real impact”, adds Dr. Schupak.
“We are thankful for the invaluable feedback provided directly by our user base, as it enables us to continuously improve ALib and ensure it remains at the forefront of innovation”, states Gerard Galluscio, Suite Founder and Managing Partner. “As we celebrate this achievement, we would also like to express our gratitude to the Systems in the City Awards organizers for their commitment to recognizing excellence in the financial services software sector.
For more information about Suite LLC and ALib, please visit www.suitellc.com
Gerard Galluscio
Suite, llc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn