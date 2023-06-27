GamesPad Announced Its Cross-Chain Bridge & Swap Feature

The new Bridge & Swap feature offers users access to over 400 tokens across 15 networks, deep liquidity, and the best rates in the market.

ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- GamesPad , a pioneering gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, proudly announces the launch of its new Bridge & Swap feature. This groundbreaking addition allows users to seamlessly perform cross-chain swaps across various networks, all within the GamesPad platform.The introduction of the Bridge & Swap feature aligns with GamesPad's mission to simplify token exchange processes by eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms. By utilizing this new feature, users gain access to over 400 tokens across 15 networks, deep liquidity, and the most competitive rates in the market.With the launch of the cross-chain Bridge & Swap widget, GamesPad aims to offer its users numerous benefits, including:-Access to swapping over 400 coins and tokens across 15 blockchains in any direction without leaving the GamesPad platform-Reduced expenses on gas fees by enabling users to pick the network with the lowest fees for a swap-Access to practically unlimited liquidity aggregated from major liquidity providersTo use the Bridge & Swap widget, users can follow these easy steps:-Tap on the "Buy GMPD" button in the dashboard to access the widget-Connect your wallet and choose your desired network-Select the token you want to sell and indicate the amount-Choose the token you wish to purchase on your preferred networkGamesPad remains committed to enhancing the user experience by providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the gaming, NFT, and metaverse community.Contact:marketing@gamespad.ioAbout GamesPadGamesPad is a holistic gaming, NFT and metaverse ecosystem. It is a one-stop shop for everything GameFi, metaverse and NFT that brings together a Web3 incubator, multichain launchpad, decentralized VC, NFT marketplace, in-house studios, and much more. With their production and development arms, Mompozt and Aguascalien3D, they’re serving clients globally, including renowned brands, such as Nestlé, Kellogg's, Colgate, Nissan, Kia, BBVA, and more.