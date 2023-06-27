Việt Nam, Netherlands cultivate practical, effective relations

VIETNAM, June 27 - THE HAGUE — The Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands organised a ceremony in The Hague on Monday to mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said that over half a century, Việt Nam and the Netherlands had become important and prioritised partners.

The two countries' leaders expressed their determination in promoting comprehensive cooperation in key areas, such as climate change, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and a circular economy besides their economic, trade and development cooperation.

Hà affirmed that the world was constantly changing with many intertwined opportunities and challenges, especially issues of climate change and food security.

The Deputy PM said that he was pleased to see the two countries share a vision in the implementation of the Strategic Partnership on Climate Change Adaptation and Water Management and the Strategic Partnership on Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security.

"Việt Nam is willing to continue working closely with the Netherlands to make joint efforts to solve common global challenges, especially climate change and food security, towards the goal of sustainable development," Hà said.

The Deputy PM expressed his belief that the Việt Nam-Netherlands relationship would be cultivated and developed even more practically and effectively in the future.

For his part, Prince Jaime de Bourbon de Parme said that the relationship between the two countries has been stable thanks to it being based on affection, friendship, and mutual trust.

Recalling his positive memories during his visit to Việt Nam a few months ago as a tourist, the Prince said he was happy to see Việt Nam’s strong development, adding that he was proud that the Netherlands had many programmes to support the development of the Southeast Asian country.

He emphasised that the establishment of the comprehensive partnership in 2019 came from the need and interests of both sides, and the Netherlands hoped to further strengthen the bilateral relations with Việt Nam, especially in areas of food, processing, techniques, and navigation.

Appreciating Việt Nam's commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Jaime, who is also the Climate Envoy for the Netherlands, said that Việt Nam would achieve the goal and the Netherlands was ready to support Việt Nam in green growth areas such as sustainable agriculture development, green economy, and smart logistics systems.

Within the framework of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Netherlands, the Vietnamese Embassy, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of Việt Nam co-organised a seminar in The Hague on June 26, attracting the participation of nearly 40 Vietnamese and Dutch businesspeople.

Participants voiced their interest in policies and solutions to promote investment cooperation in the fields of transport infrastructure development, logistics, green energy development, agriculture, and climate change adaptation.

Deputy PM Hà introduced Việt Nam’s advantages and policies to attract investors, emphasising that Việt Nam was following the world's trends with new rules relating to environmental issues.

Việt Nam was implementing the process of digital transformation, green transition, and developing a knowledge-based economy and hi-tech agriculture, he said, adding that the country was also focusing on training human resources, considering talents as a driving force for innovation and development.

He pointed out five priority areas in the cooperation between Việt Nam and the Netherlands including climate change adaptation, water management, agriculture, energy, marine economy, and logistics services.

The Deputy PM called on Dutch investors with extensive experience in scientific and technological fields, and financial potential to increase investment in Việt Nam. — VNS