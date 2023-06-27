Submit Release
BullPerks Announced Its Cross-Chain Bridge & Swap Feature

The new Bridge & Swap widget offers users access to over 400 tokens across 15 networks, deep liquidity, and the best rates in the market.

CASABLANCA HOUSE, LUCK HILL, ROAD TOWN, TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BullPerks, a pioneering decentralized VC and multichain launchpad, is delighted to announce the launch of their state-of-the-art Bridge & Swap widget. This revolutionary feature enables users to effortlessly perform cross-chain swaps directly on the BullPerks platform, eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms and exchanges.

The Bridge & Swap widget is designed to streamline the swapping process, making it simple and efficient for users to exchange tokens between different networks. With just a few clicks, users can access over 400 tokens across 15 networks, ensuring they get the best rates and enjoy deep liquidity.

With the launch of the cross-chain Bridge & Swap widget, BullPerks expects to deliver numerous benefits to its users, including:
1. Effortless cross-chain swaps across 15 supported blockchains

2. Access to over 400 coins and tokens without leaving the BullPerks platform

3. Reduced expenses on fees by moving tokens across networks

4. Deep liquidity aggregated from top liquidity providers

To use the Bridge&Swap widget, users can follow these easy steps:
1. Tap on the "Buy BLP" button in the dashboard to access the widget

2. Connect your wallet and choose your desired network

3. Select the token you want to sell and indicate the amount

4. Choose the token you wish to purchase on your preferred network

By integrating this innovative solution, BullPerks continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly platform for the crypto community and offering equal investment opportunities for all.

About BullPerks
BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone who wants to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users.

