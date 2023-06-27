Tara Stone, Phil Masi, and Jay Roberts Host Their 2023 Florida Legislation Recap Webinar

A recently concluded 2023 Florida Legislation Recap Webinar, hosted by Tara Stone, CEO of Stone Building Solutions; and others, was a resounding success.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A recently concluded 2023 Florida Legislation Recap Webinar, hosted by Tara Stone, CEO of Stone Building Solutions; Phil Masi, President of Assured Partners; and Jay Roberts, a condo expert at Becker Law, was a resounding success.The insightful and interactive session drew a considerable audience and sparked fruitful discussions on various vital matters affecting the condo and property landscape in Florida.The webinar began by addressing the tragic Champlain Towers South building collapse – the deadliest structural engineering failure that occurred in the United States, which has sparked several unprecedented changes across condominiums. The expert panel highlighted how insurance, banking, and legislative shifts are transforming the sector, thus preparing stakeholders for a new era in condo management."The changes taking place in the condominium space are substantial and will affect several stakeholders, from residents to insurance brokers and financial institutions," said Phil Masi, a seasoned insurance broker with an in-depth understanding of Florida's market dynamics.The webinar also broke down the complexities of the new condo mortgage rules, detailing how these changes are affecting borrowers and what measures they can take to navigate this unfamiliar terrain effectively.Among the most significant subjects discussed were the ins and outs of milestone inspections. Stone, Masi, and Roberts elaborated on which buildings need to complete these inspections, the timelines, and deadlines for the process. Their expert insight on this topic was particularly well-received, illuminating a previously murky aspect of property management for attendees.In the light of recent legislative changes, the panel also distinguished the differences between a Structural Integrity Reserve Study (SIRS) and a Traditional Reserve Study, which are now more critical than ever following Surfside's Glitch Bill and other tort reforms. Tara Stone, a recognized authority in engineering and reserves, emphasized the importance of working with reserve specialists. "With the shifts we're seeing in the industry, engaging with reserve specialists becomes paramount for condo associations," Stone stated.The session concluded with a detailed exploration of the post-inspection and post-SIRS steps, emphasizing the need for potential property owners to start funding their reserves by 2025. The expert panel made clear that this aspect is crucial for structural safety and financial stability in light of recent construction defects and other incidents."This webinar has been an excellent platform to elaborate on the recent legislative changes and their implications for the condominium sector," said Jay Roberts. "We hope that the insights shared will assist stakeholders in navigating this rapidly changing landscape."The 2023 Florida Legislation Recap Webinar represents a major step in fostering open, informed discussions on the evolving legal and practical realities of property ownership and management in Florida. It is anticipated that the insights shared will guide stakeholders in these trying times, as well as prepare them for future challenges.For more information, watch the full 2023 Florida Legislation Recap Webinar at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gOZi1P0kOJI About Stone Building SolutionsStone Building Solutions ( https://www.stonebldg.com ) is a national leader in the commercial and condominium engineering sector, renowned for Reserve Studies, 1st-Party Insurance Recovery & Appraisals, and Government solutions. With over 20 years of industry experience and an impressive reach across 19 states, we have successfully recovered over $1 billion for our esteemed clients. We have a strong repertoire of certifications that stand testament to our uncompromising commitment to quality and adherence to safety standards. These include OSHA, Flood, Windstorm, Earthquake, WRT, and HAAG certifications, setting us apart in the competitive industry landscape.

