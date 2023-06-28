Red Bull's F1 Dominance Overstated, 100% Win Rate Unlikely - EdgeGlobalEvents' Historical Stats Study Reveals

We looked at a wide array of historical F1 data

Hamilton has been quoted saying: “They are likely going to win every race.” But is this truly the case? Are these comments really rooted in facts or emotions?

Red Bull's dominance is skewed towards one driver. Historical statistics reveal that near 100% win rates require both drivers performing at their peak to offset inevitable season hiccups.” — Quote from our Study

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This study set out to look into how much truth is in Lewis Hamilton's comments. Is Red Bull’s dominance more pronounced than Mercedes during their most dominant seasons? Or is Hamilton not the best judge, having never watched a Mercedes car fly past him?

The study found that Red Bull's level of dominance in 2023 isn't as prominent as people make it out to be, and a 100% win rate (as predicted by Lewis Hamilton) is rather unlikely to happen, according to the historical data study by EdgeGlobalEvents.

The study scrutinized the most dominant teams in F1 history to find commonalities with the current season.

The data collected spans from 1950 until the last race of the 2023 season.

The study encompasses a wide range of metrics, including win rates, pole positions, driver performances, and qualifying and racing finish line time gaps.



• Only two seasons have ever seen a +90% win rate by one team, and only eight seasons have ever seen a +80% win rate.

• What do these seasons have in common with each other and with Red Bull's current season?

• Dominance this season is skewed towards one driver. Historical stats show that this trend tends to lessen the chances of a near 100% win rate season.

• In terms of qualifying, Red Bull is not as dominant compared to other dominant teams in history.

• In terms of racing pace, Red Bull is very dominant compared to other dominant teams, but this advantage is less likely to hold throughout the full length of the season due to new rule restrictions.

You can view the Full Study Results at: https://edgeglobalevents.com/2023/06/27/evaluation-red-bulls-chances-of-100-win-rate/

Edge Global Events is a premium global sporting events company with a unique edge! We specialize in Formula One Paddock Club and Hospitality Packages, and at our core, we are passionate F1 enthusiasts.