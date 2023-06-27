Human Milk Fortifier Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | Abbott Nutrition, Nestlé Health Science, Perrigo
According to HTF MI, The report "Global Human Milk Fortifier Market: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Size, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2029" is available for purchase. From 2023 to 2028, the Global Human Milk Fortifier Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%, reaching USD xx Million in 2023 and USD 123.4 Million by 2028.
— Nidhi Bhawsar
Human Milk Fortifier is a dietary supplement used to augment the nutritional content of human breast milk in preterm or medically fragile newborns. It is frequently combined with breast milk to provide the nutritional needs of these fragile newborns. Human Milk Fortifier is largely utilized in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) and by healthcare professionals who provide care to preterm newborns. The growing understanding of the importance of breast milk in newborn development, as well as the need to provide appropriate nourishment for preterm babies, are driving forces in its use. However, challenges such as cost, availability, and long-term safety and effectiveness remain. There are prospects for enhancing formulations, increasing accessibility, and conducting further research on the long-term benefits. Human milk-based fortifiers derived from donor breast milk are becoming increasingly popular. The target audience for Human Milk Fortifier comprises healthcare practitioners, NICUs, and parents of premature or medically fragile newborns who wish to optimize their child's nutrition and growth.
Key and Developing Players,
• Abbott Nutrition
• Nestlé Health Science
• Mead Johnson Nutrition
• Prolacta Bioscience
• Medolac Laboratories
• HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG
• Reckitt Benckiser
• Danone Nutricia
• Fresenius Kabi
• B. Braun Melsungen
• Zimmer Biomet Holdings
• Campbell Soup Company
• Jennewein Biotechnologie
• Perrigo Company
Market Drivers
• Because of the increased awareness of breast milk's nutritional superiority over formula, there is a greater need for fortifiers to boost the nutritional content of human milk for babies with particular needs.
• According to studies, breast milk offers appropriate nutrition, immunological protection, and growth elements for newborns, particularly preterm or medically fragile babies.
• Premature birth rates are increasing, and there is a growing emphasis on improving newborn care, which has boosted demand for specialized nutritional treatments such as human milk fortifiers.
• Medical technology and research advancements have led to the creation of more effective and targeted fortifiers, allowing healthcare personnel to better help the growth and development of vulnerable newborns.
• Human milk fortifiers are being developed to promote appropriate nutrition, improve health outcomes, and satisfy the particular demands of preterm and medically fragile newborns.
Market Trend
• Human milk-based fortifiers are becoming more popular.
• These fortifiers, derived from human donor milk, are identical to breast milk in composition and offer additional benefits such as better digestion and a decreased risk of complications.
• Another rising trend is the use of probiotics in human milk fortifiers in order to enhance the infant's gut health and immunological function.
• Personalised feeding is becoming more popular, with fortifiers being produced to meet the exact needs of individual babies based on factors such as gestational age, weight, and medical issues.
• Technical advancements allow for the development of unique delivery systems and increased safety measures in fortifiers.
• With a rising emphasis on sustainability and ethics, researchers are looking at eco-friendly packaging materials and ethical procurement of fortifier components.
• These advances demonstrate how the human milk fortifier landscape is changing towards more personalized and long-term solutions for optimal newborn feeding.
Market Opportunities
• Possibility of expanding access and availability of human milk fortifiers to a larger number of neonates in need.
• If supply chain issues are solved, donor networks are extended, and effective distribution methods are developed, more neonates will be able to benefit from this specialized nutritional therapy.
• Additional research and development might be conducted to optimize the formulation of fortifiers, tailoring them to specific medical conditions or nutritional requirements of neonates.
• This involves looking into novel compounds, fine-tuning dose recommendations, and evaluating long-term results.
• Furthermore, education and awareness programs can help healthcare professionals, parents, and the general public have a better understanding of the importance of human milk fortifiers in improving newborn health and development.
• Technological advancements can open the way for innovative delivery systems, enhanced safety features, and improved monitoring of fortifier consumption, enabling more accurate and personalized administration of these vital nutritional supplements.
Market Restraints
• There is a scarcity of human donor milk, resulting in supply limitations and difficulties meeting fortifier demand.
• This can make obtaining this specific nutritional therapy for infants who could benefit from them challenging.
• Another concern is the expense of human milk fortifiers, which can be prohibitively expensive for families and healthcare groups.
• Concerns regarding the long-term safety and efficacy of fortifiers, particularly those derived from donor milk, may prompt healthcare professionals and parents to be skeptical.
• While more constraints and quality control measures are required, they can also create challenges in terms of manufacture, distribution, and adherence to safety standards.
• Transportation and storage requirements, for example, can stymie the efficient and broad application of fortifiers.
Market Challenges
• Human milk is in short supply and difficult to procure.
• Donor milk demand frequently outstrips supply, causing shortages and making it impossible to meet the nutritional needs of all neonates who may benefit from fortifiers.
• Another barrier is the high cost of human milk fortifiers, which can be prohibitively expensive for families and healthcare providers.
• Concerns concerning the long-term safety and efficacy of fortifiers, particularly those derived from donor milk, may restrict their use among healthcare professionals and parents.
• Strict rules and quality control procedures are required, however, they may be challenging to apply in terms of production, distribution, and safety compliance.
• Transportation and storage requirements, for example, can hinder the efficient and widespread use of fortifiers.
• These obstacles must be addressed in order to offer equitable access, affordability, safety, and efficacy of human milk fortifiers for the optimum nutrition and care of underprivileged neonates.
Human Milk Fortifier Market Segmentation:
Market Breakdown by Applications:
• Human Milk Fortifier with Increased Protein
• Human Milk Fortifier with Added Micronutrients
• Human Milk Fortifier for Specific Medical Conditions
• Others
Market Breakdown by Types:
• Neonatal Intensive Care Units
• Healthcare Professionals
• Hospitals
• Others
Competitive Landscape:
Along with researching the profiles of the top competitors in the Human Milk Fortifier market, the competitive environment is thoroughly investigated. Some of the players profiled are Nestlé Health Science, Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Medolac Laboratories, Prolacta Bioscience, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Danone Nutricia, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Fresenius Kabi, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Campbell Soup Company, Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH.
Key highlights of the report:
• Human Milk Fortifier Market Performance (2018-2022)
• Human Milk Fortifier Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Human Milk Fortifier Market Trends
• Human Milk Fortifier Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain Analysis
• Detailed competitive landscape
