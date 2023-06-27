FRIDGGI Introduces the First Door Alarm with Adjustable 5 Delays and 6 Volume Levels

Fridggi 3in1 Alarm Door Alarm with 5 Delays Multiple Delays 0, 5, 10, 30, 60 Seconds

The innovative FRIDGGI 3-in-1 Door Alarm with Delay is now available at Amazon.com.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- FRIDGGI, a leading home security solutions provider, is proud to announce the release of their groundbreaking product, the FRIDGGI 3-in-1 Door Alarm with 5 Delays . This cutting-edge door alarm offers adjustable delays and volume levels, revolutionizing how we protect our homes and loved ones.The FRIDGGI 3-in-1 Door Alarm with Delay is designed to provide a comprehensive solution for various security needs. With five adjustable delays ranging from 0 seconds to 60 seconds, and six volume levels, users can customize their alarm settings to suit their preferences and specific requirements.One of the critical features of the FRIDGGI is the close-door reminder functionality. This feature ensures that doors are never left open or ajar, safeguarding children and individuals with dementia or Alzheimer's who may wander and require constant supervision. Users can conveniently enter or leave their homes without triggering the alarm while maintaining a high-security level by setting a delay."The FRIDGGI 3-in-1 Door Alarm with Delay is a game-changer in the home security industry," commented a spokesperson from FRIDGGI. "We have developed a versatile product that provides peace of mind to homeowners, offering adjustable delays and volume levels to meet their unique needs. Whether protecting your loved ones or securing your property, FRIDGGI has you covered."With two distinct tones available, users can select the gentle chime for effective yet non-intrusive alerts or opt for the loud siren in noisy environments or as a door security alarm. The chime offers three levels of volume (80 dB, 90 dB, or 100 dB), while the siren provides three levels of volume (90 dB, 100 dB, or 120 dB), catering to various situations and preferences.The Device offers five modes tailored to specific scenarios. Mode A provides a single beep confirmation, ideal for baby safety or danger zones, with alerts starting after 5 seconds and reminders every 10 seconds. Mode B suits situations where children, dogs, or cats may escape, with alerts starting after 10 seconds and reminders every 15 seconds. Mode C, featuring a triple-beep confirmation, is suitable for laboratory or exit doors, with alerts starting after 30 seconds and reminders every 20 seconds. Mode D is perfect for basement doors or garages, with alerts starting after 60 seconds and reminders every 30 seconds. Finally Mode E acts as an entry chime or anti-theft alert, with immediate alerts and reminders every 5 seconds.The 3-in-1 Door Alarm with Delay is now available for purchase on Amazon.com at FRIDGGI STORE

The First Door Alarm with 5 Delays