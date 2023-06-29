Global Coating Additives Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Coating Additives Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Coating Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032”
— The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Coating Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s coating additives market forecast, the coating additives market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 12.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global coating additives industry is due to The strong growth in buildings and the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest coating additives market share. Major coating additives companies include Akzo Nobel NV, ANGUS Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Coating Additives Market Segments
● By Type: Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, Other Types
● By Function: Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, Other Functions
● By Application: Architectural Application, Automotive, Industrial Application, Wood & Furniture, Other Applications
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5953&type=smp

The term "coating additives" refers to a specialized group of chemically engineered materials designed to enhance performance by modifying the rheology and coating formulations' anti-foaming, wetting, and dispersing properties. Coating additives are used to remove defects in the coating, such as foam bubbles, poor levelling, and flocculation. They are also used to impart specific properties to the formulations, such as better slip, flame retardance, UV stability, chemical resistance, and other properties.

Read More On The Coating Additives Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-additives-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Coating Additives Market Characteristics
3. Coating Additives Market Trends And Strategies
4. Coating Additives Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Coating Additives Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company?

Coating Equipment Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coating-equipment-global-market-report

Smart Coatings Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-coatings-global-market-report

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-performance-ceramic-coatings-global-market-report

Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Coating Additives Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Cosmetic Surgery Market Size Expected To Reach $ 63.66 Billion By 2027
Kefir Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
Kombucha Tea Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
View All Stories From This Author