Global Coating Additives Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Coating Additives Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Coating Additives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s coating additives market forecast, the coating additives market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 12.95 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global coating additives industry is due to The strong growth in buildings and the construction sector. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest coating additives market share. Major coating additives companies include Akzo Nobel NV, ANGUS Chemical Company, Arkema, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Coating Additives Market Segments

● By Type: Acrylics, Fluoropolymers, Urethanes, Metallic Additives, Other Types

● By Function: Anti-foaming, Wetting & Dispersion, Rheology modification, Biocides, Impact Modification, Other Functions

● By Application: Architectural Application, Automotive, Industrial Application, Wood & Furniture, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The term "coating additives" refers to a specialized group of chemically engineered materials designed to enhance performance by modifying the rheology and coating formulations' anti-foaming, wetting, and dispersing properties. Coating additives are used to remove defects in the coating, such as foam bubbles, poor levelling, and flocculation. They are also used to impart specific properties to the formulations, such as better slip, flame retardance, UV stability, chemical resistance, and other properties.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Coating Additives Market Characteristics

3. Coating Additives Market Trends And Strategies

4. Coating Additives Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Coating Additives Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

