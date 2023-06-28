Cloudify Announces Launch of Visma e-conomic Integration app on HubSpot Marketplace for Streamlined Accounting

Visma e-conomic HubSpot Integration

BRøNDBY, DENMARK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudify, a pioneer in integration and process automation solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the Visma e-conomic HubSpot Integration. This pivotal tool promises to revolutionize accounting and invoicing processes for businesses.

The integration forms a robust link between HubSpot and Visma e-conomic, facilitating the synchronization of contacts and invoices, thereby reducing errors, streamlining the invoicing process, and enhancing data quality and consistency.

"With the Visma e-conomic HubSpot Integration, businesses can automate their invoicing process and ensure that all customer information is correct and up-to-date across both systems without the need for manual intervention," said Cloudify CEO Steve Klein. "The integration allows businesses to automate and streamline their invoicing process, reduce errors, and improve data quality and consistency, making it an essential tool for any business looking to optimize their accounting and invoicing processes,." he adds.

Key features of the Visma e-conomic HubSpot Integration include:

Automatic creation of invoices in e-conomic based on a Deal stage in HubSpot

Automatic find and/or creation of customers in e-conomic

Assurance of data consistency across systems

A user-friendly interface enabling the mapping of data fields between HubSpot and e-conomic

Ability to restart automation in case of errors due to missing necessary data fields

The integration provides a flexible and intuitive platform for creating invoices and customers in e-conomic using any standard or custom field in HubSpot.This feature makes it easy for businesses to customize the integration based on specific needs and requirements and ensure that all data is synchronized accurately and efficiently between the two systems.

Visma e-conomic - HubSpot Integration ensures data consistency across systems, reduces the risk of errors, and saves businesses time and effort. By searching for existing customer data in e-conomic, the integration ensures that customers are not created multiple times in HubSpot, helping to maintain data consistency and reduce the risk of errors.

In addition, the integration offers a user-friendly error-handling process that helps identify and correct any errors that may occur during the synchronization process, making it easy for users to fix errors and restart automation directly from HubSpot.

The Visma e-conomic - HubSpot Integration is a tool for businesses looking to automate their invoicing processes, enhance data quality and consistency, and eliminate manual work. Its potent features and intuitive interface make it an invaluable resource for businesses aiming to optimize their accounting processes.

The integration is currently available on the HubSpot App Marketplace.

About Cloudify:

Cloudify is driven by a vision to digitize businesses, ensuring they possess the technological infrastructure and processes necessary for growth in the short and long term. This vision is central to the organization's approach, enabling Cloudify to offer a holistic perspective, modern systems, and process automation. At its core, Cloudify serves as the link between a business's vision and its technological infrastructure, playing a crucial role in actualizing this vision.