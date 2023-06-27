Chartered accountant Rehan Greeff

"The focus of the day is not on speed but on perseverance to accomplish your individual #FURTHER while raising funds for a worthy cause" — Chartered accountant, Rehan Greeff

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid accountant attempts to blast through the UK’s National Three Peaks Challenge record

It’s the equivalent of two-and-a-half marathons a day for seven days: chartered accountant Rehan Greeff’s 23 to 30 June 2023 attempt to break the record for the United Kingdom’s National Three Peaks Challenge.



“Rehan never seems to stop, and we’re really very grateful for that because every challenge he sets himself raises funds that help us ensure that more of our African brothers and sisters have what they need to thrive,” says ForAfrika CEO Isak Pretorius.



South African-born Greeff founded Run Forest Run in 2017 after being miraculously healed from debilitating knee injuries and has set new challenges for himself every year since then. Between 2017 and 2022, Rehan raised more than £95 000 for ForAfrika, the largest African-born humanitarian assistance organisation working on the continent.



Greeff’s National Three Peaks Challenge, the seventh physical challenge he has set himself, will see him attempt to break the fastest known time for the challenge. To do that, he must scale the highest mountain in Scotland, Ben Nevis; the loftiest peak in England, Scafell Pike; and Wales’ Snowdon, all on foot and in under eight days and 12 hours.



“At Run Forest Run we believe in using everyday opportunities to have fun, stay fit, challenge ourselves and make an impact on the lives of those less fortunate. Our chosen charity is ForAfrika. ForAfrika equips and empowers communities to thrive, and every pound makes a tangible difference for good,” says Greeff.



He is also extending the challenge to others, with Run Forest Run hosting a community event, the #FURTHER Challenge, on 8 July 2023 in the beautiful Surrey village of Walton-on-the-Hill. The #FURTHER Challenge offers a great family day out with walking and running events for people of all abilities, from 2km for small children (accompanied by a parent) to a 5km fun run, 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km races and a 50km ultra-marathon.



“The focus of the day is not on speed but on perseverance to accomplish your individual #FURTHER while raising funds for a worthy cause,” says Greeff.



Run Forest Run aims to raise £50 000 for ForAfrika this year.



The #FURTHER Challenge on 8 July is free to enter and there are still some spots open, with more than 100 runners already signed up

Those who cannot attend or participate are encouraged to donate to the cause at https://runforestrun.run/



