Learning Vault acquires Australian Training Products (ATP) content offering

Learning Vault, Australia’s leading provider of educational resources, expands its content service offering with key industry acquisition.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Vault, Australia’s leading provider of educational resources, micro-credential taxonomies and digital credentials, has acquired Australian Training Products (ATP) education content offering.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Learning Vault’s growth strategy as it expands its portfolio of products and services for education providers. As a result, Learning Vault will be able to offer an even wider range of learning solutions and strengthens its position to support the education sector.

Learning Vault is an award-winning provider of digital learning content and Australia’s first digital badging and credentialing agency. Learning Vault supports educational institutions, governments and enterprises across the world in facilitating the acquisition, curation, and portability of knowledge-based achievements throughout an individual's lifetime. Learning Vault provides educational resources and micro-credential taxonomies as well as the technology to support their integration into modern learning environments.

Learning Vault co-founder and CEO Nicholas Robert Alderdice said the acquisition was an exciting opportunity to build upon ATP’s long-standing reputation for delivering excellent education resources.

“As an EdTech company created out of a training organisation itself, we have an intrinsic understanding of the education landscape in Australia and ATP has been a significant part of that for the past 15 years,” says Alderdice. “Combined with our broader service offering and expertise, this acquisition further strengthens our ability to support TAFEs and RTOs with industry leading education solutions.”

Sharon Robertson, ATP CEO said, “We’re proud of what we’ve achieved with ATP and believe the sector will continue to be well served by Learning Vault in future.”

Existing clients will be able to continue to utilise ATP resources through Learning Vault, with the added benefit of access to the broad range of Learning Vault’s SIT and BSB courses.

ATP is working together with Learning Vault to ensure the transition for clients is as simple and smooth as possible, and has begun outreach to its customer base.