Smart Weapons Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Smart Weapons Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s smart weapons market forecast, the smart weapons market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.11Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global smart weapons industry is due to the increasing global and regional instability. North America region is expected to hold the largest smart weapons market share. Major smart weapons market companies include Lockheed Martin, MBDA, Inc., Orbital ATK, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, The Boeing Co., Textron, Inc.

Smart Weapons Market Segments

●By Type: Air-to-ground Missiles, Surface-to-air Missiles, Smart Bombs, Sensor Fused Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision Artillery Munitions, Electromagnetic Pulse Weapons, Smart Bullets, Other Smart Weapons

●By Platform: Air, Naval, Land

●By Technology: Laser Guidance, Infrared Guidance, Radar Guidance, Satellite Guidance

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A smart weapon refers to computer-guided weapons embedded with sensors and guided systems. These precision-guided weapons can hit targets with high accuracy and precision and are operated remotely, assisted by the use of external operating systems.

