Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Temperature Sensor Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the temperature sensor market research. As per TBRC’s temperature sensor market forecast, the temperature sensor market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.65 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.3% through the forecast period.

The growing healthcare sector is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest temperature sensor market share. Major players in the market include Siemens AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Denso Corporation, TE Connectivity, Omron Corporation, Sensor Scientific Inc., CTS Corporation, WIKA Instruments India Pvt. Ltd., Keyence Corporation, Dwyer Instruments Ltd., Standex Electronics.

Temperature Sensor Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Contact Temperature Sensors, Non-Contact Temperature Sensors

2) By Output: Digital, Analog

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

4) By End-User: Manufacturing Industry, Aerospace Industry, Energy Sector, Electronics Industry, HVAC Industry, Other End-Users

This type of sensor is an electronic device that records, monitors, or signals temperature changes by measuring the temperature of its surroundings and converting the input data into electronic data. This type of sensors are used to take accurate temperature measurement readings.

